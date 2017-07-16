After entertainment, advertising also exploits power of the mobile

Report on media and entertainment says mobile is the third-largest advertising medium in the country after TV and print

Mobile advertising has emerged as the third largest advertising medium in the country after TV and print, according to the latest EY report on the media and entertainment industry, Digital Inflection Point: Indian Media and Entertainment. Earlier, the third spot was held by radio. The report has observed that digital, including digital advertising, is expected to register the highest growth at 26% CAGR from 2016-2021, followed by radio at 16%, television at 11% CAGR and print at 7% CAGR, respectively, in the same period. The domestic media and entertainment industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach $34.8 billion by FY21, as per the report. The total advertising spend across all segments is estimated to reach $16.7 billion in 2020, thus recording a 100% jump.

In 2016, total advertising spend across all segments stood at $8.18 billion. Of this, television and print together accounted for 76.2% of the total revenue in 2016. Also, the subscription market, which was valued at $9.3 billion in 2016, will grow to $15 billion by 2020. According to the report, currently, television continues to dominate the sector, accounting for 46% of the sector’s revenue share in 2016, followed by print at 23% and digital at 6%. Television, films and print, the three segments put together, accounted for 80% market share in 2016.

“The Indian media and entertainment sector is at a digital crossroads today. Every segment of the industry, including print, TV, radio, film, experiential marketing and OTT, is being impacted by digitisation, and is showing growth, consolidation and innovation,” said Ashish Pherwani, partner, advisory, media and entertainment. As for total employment generated by the sector, it was estimated to be at 0.46 million in 2013, which, after growing at 13% CAGR, is expected to reach 0.75 million by end of 2017. Across India, 25% of the total people employed in media work with the filmed entertainment sector.