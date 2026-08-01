Coal India Ltd supplied a record 64.19 million tonnes of coal in July, up 18.38% from a year earlier, as higher dispatches to power plants and non-regulated consumers helped the state-owned miner maintain strong offtake despite monsoon-related mining challenges.

The July volume was the company’s highest-ever supply for the month in any financial year, surpassing the previous record of 60.5 MT achieved in FY25. Coal production increased 8.44% year-on-year to 50.36 MT during the month.

The performance marked the second consecutive monthly supply record. Coal India had dispatched 65.95 MT in June, its highest-ever supply for that month.

Strategic Inventory Management

Cumulative supplies during April-July FY27 consequently rose 6.9% to a record 262.04 MT. The previous highest volume for the first four months of a financial year was 259.4 MT in FY25.

Coal India said it sustained supplies through a “demand-responsive inventory optimization strategy”, which enabled it to maintain a “comfortable balance between production and supplies” even as rainfall affected mining operations.

Strong Demand Across Sectors

Supplies to the power sector, the company’s largest customer segment, increased 18% to 49.77 MT in July from 42.35 MT in the corresponding month of FY26.

Dispatches to the non-regulated sector grew faster, rising 21% to 14.42 MT from 11.89 MT a year earlier. The two segments together accounted for Coal India’s entire July offtake.

The miner also reported a sharp increase in overburden removal, a key precursor to opencast coal production. Overburden removal rose 21.11% to 120.35 million cubic metres in July from 99.36 million cubic metres in the year-ago period.

For April-July FY27, cumulative overburden removal stood at 625.02 million cubic metres, up 2.85% from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Overburden removal involves excavating soil, rocks and other materials lying above coal seams. Timely removal provides access to reserves and supports sustained production.