Accenture top recruiter at IIM-A summer placement with 19 offers

Traditional cohorts like Management Consulting, Private Equity, Asset Management and General Management once again ruled the roost at the Summer Placement process for the country’s top B-school IIMA’s Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students. The placements, in which all the 120 students who enrolled for the process were placed, got completed within three clusters with placements across more than 15 sectors.

As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were more than 120 students that made dream applications this year. The students also had the opportunity to work under the mentorship of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad on their entrepreneurial ideas. This year 7 students opted out of the placement process to work on their own ventures, under CIIE’s mentorship.