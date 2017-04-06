Yogi Adityanath sets scorching pace at work, UP Ministers sweat it out, look to play catch-up

UP Ministers are having a tough time catching up with Yogi Adityanath’s pace. (Source: PTI)

Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he has been a highly active man taking many strong decisions. He gave a clear ultimatum to his officers and Ministers that they should be ready to work for at least 16 to 18 hours in a day. However, this hasn’t done gone down well with some of the ministers who are having a tough time catching up Yogi’s pace. Some ministers while talking to DainikBhaskar.com after a meeting on 3rd April complained that they are not able to work as much as the new CM.

Before his first cabinet meeting on 4th April, Yogi Adityanath was present in the NXC office until late night along with some ministers. Even though he was on a fast, Yogi worked hard throughout the day pushing other leaders as well. According to the reports, he only had two cups of tea during the day but other ministers had fruits and other food items. Yogi was also furious about some ministers’ absence and immediately rolled out an order saying that no minister can take leave on a working day until 20th April.

You may also want to watch:

The UP CM also told his ministers not to leave Lucknow until 20th April. He has asked all the details about work that will be done in the next 6 months. This unique style of working has caused a problem for some of the ministers who are now scared of a surprise visit.

On Thursday afternoon, Yogi also asked people not to take matters into their own hands and respect law. “The Chief Minister made the appeal while reviewing with police, excise and administrative officers some alleged incidents of an outburst of people’s anger during a protest against shifting of liquor shops to populated areas following a Supreme Court order banning the sale of alcohol near highways. He appealed to the public to not take law into their own hands and said that the state government respect the public sentiment,” the spokesperson said.