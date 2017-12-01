Who is Sanyukta Bhatia? Meet Lucknow’s first woman mayor in 100 years

After much anticipation and suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party had announced Sanyukta as its mayoral candidate for the city on November 5. (Source: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party dominated the Uttar Pradesh civic polls today, results showed. At the time of writing, the party was leading in 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in the state where the civic bodies polls were held in three phases. The civic polls are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government’s performance in the past seven months. While the BJP candidates bagged seats at different places, one win was sweeter than all others. Sanyukta Bhatia who was contesting from Lucknow not only won the election but also became the first ever woman mayor of the state capital in 100 years. In case you don’t know who is Sanyukta Bhatia, we have got you covered.

Lucknow, being the state capital, was obviously an important seat for the party. After much anticipation and suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party had announced Sanyukta as its mayoral candidate for the city on November 5. She was a popular choice within the party and even outside it for the post. At the time when Sanyukta’s candidature was announced, she was a clear favourite for the prestigious seat.

The 70-year-old BJP leader comes with a strong political background. Her son Prashant Bhatia is the RSS vibhag karyavaah while her husband, Late Satish Bhatia, was two-time BJP MLA from Lucknow Cantonment seat. It was reported that when the Bharatiya Janata Party was taking feedback for the possible candidates, the district unit workers showed unanimity for Bhatia.

She was confident of her victory as soon as the initial trends came out. While talking to the reporters earlier in the day, Bhatia said she will be number one, no matter who is second or third. “Like a woman takes care of her family and house sensitively and properly, in the similar manner I will make the city neat and clean. All problems will be solved very soon,” Bhatia said while talking about her plans.

UP Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also looked excited with the result. “The SP, the BSP and the Congress contested the polls as each other’s relatives. (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, who were together during assembly polls as ‘UP ke ladke’ have become like the tyre and tube of a cycle and it has got punctured,” he said.

Counting of ballots polled in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 for the Nagar Nigams started at 8 am on Friday under tight security cover and CCTV surveillance at 334 centres at district and tehsil headquarters, the state election commission said.