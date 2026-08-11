A trial run of the revamped Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR 2.0) began on Monday, potentially paving the way for customers to reuse verified identity records across banks, insurers and other financial institutions without repeatedly submitting documents.

The Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI), which manages the registry, has started onboarding reporting entities onto the new platform, with a production mock run underway till Friday this week. Financial institutions will use the exercise to test their systems and prepare for the transition from CKYCRR 1.0.

CKYCRR 2.0 is designed to enable real-time identity verification through application programming interfaces, or APIs, automated validation and continuous monitoring—a shift from the largely document-based, one-time verification process. It will also operate on a consent-based model: A bank, broker or insurer will be able to access a customer’s KYC record only after receiving explicit authorisation.

Industry executives say CKYCRR 2.0 could become a “UPI moment” for customer verification by reducing paperwork, speeding up onboarding and lowering compliance costs. Its success, however, will hinge on widespread adoption, the accuracy of records and robust cybersecurity safeguards.

“The only factor to watch is adoption. CKYC 1.0 saw about 25-30% usage, and CKYC 2.0’s uptake will need to be tracked once it goes live,” said Girish Sehgal, who heads health underwriting, claims and customer operations at ICICI Lombard.

“CKYCRR 2.0 is less an upgrade to the registry than a change in what KYC fundamentally is,” said Anand Mihir, financial services domestic consulting leader at EY India. While the earlier system relied on scanned documents uploaded in batches, the new platform will use structured, machine-readable records exchanged through validated APIs in real time. “That is the difference between a document archive and a live identity layer,” he said.

“The new framework will benefit the customers immensely as there will be seamless updation of KYC data across the participating financial institutions,” said Sivaraman K, senior general manager and head of banking operations group at South Indian Bank. The OTP-based consent mechanism would give customers greater control over their data, while additional data points could improve the credibility of KYC records, he added.

The biggest change for customers will be the greater reusability of KYC records, according to Abhinav Parashar, co-founder and CEO of digital infrastructure platform Digio. The platform’s shift to API-driven interactions, backed by stronger validations and data-quality checks, would also let customers search for and download records using methods such as facial authentication, he said.

The shift could also allow financial institutions to redeploy employees from routine documentation to risk assessment. Nishkam Ojha, partner at Deloitte India, said the platform could become a major digital-onboarding enabler through real-time, API-first and verifiable KYC records. Institutions, however, would need to “re-engineer onboarding around search-first orchestration and cleanse legacy records,” he said.

Insurers could be among the major beneficiaries, given that lengthy documentation can discourage customers while purchasing policies or filing claims. The industry, however, remains cautious about the platform’s effectiveness.

“The effectiveness of the platform will depend on consistent adoption across the ecosystem, data accuracy, and robust cybersecurity safeguards,” said Alok Rungta, managing director and CEO of Generali Central Life Insurance. Successful implementation of such a large-scale digital initiative would require close coordination between regulators and financial institutions to ensure a secure and smooth transition, he added.

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Pankaj Pandey, chief information officer at SBI General, said CKYCRR 2.0 would strengthen the entire value chain, from onboarding and underwriting to compliance. “The ability to detect identity mismatches early enhances fraud control,” he said.

Ojha expects improvements in onboarding speed and customer experience to become visible within 12-18 months. The broader benefits—lower compliance costs, reduced manual effort and greater reusability of KYC records—could take two to four years to materialise.