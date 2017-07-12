Western Railway pays tribute to 7/11 Mumbai train blasts victims

Senior WR officials, including various principal heads of departments and others, paid homage to the victims by placing wreaths at the blast-affected stations. (Reuters)

On the 11th anniversary of the 7/11 Mumbai train bombings, which had claimed the lives of at least 188 people, the Western Railway (WR) today paid rich tributes to the victims. Senior WR officials, including various principal heads of departments and others, paid homage to the victims by placing wreaths at the blast-affected stations. They also observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect. At least 188 people were killed and 829 injured when seven RDX bombs kept in seven first-class compartments of Mumbai local trains on various stretches went off on 11 July, 2006. The bombs kept in pressure cookers on the north-bound trains exploded at or near Khar Road-Santacruz, Bandra-Khar Road, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction and Borivali in a span of 11 minutes.

Kirit Somaiya, BJP MP from North-East Mumbai, visited Mahim railway station and paid tributes to the departed souls. Somaiya, who was involved in the rehabilitation of the injured and the kin of the 7/11 blasts victims, said, “Victims and their kin are still waiting to see the convicts getting hanged. We urge the judiciary to expedite the process so that the convicts get the punishment at the earliest.”

A special MCOCA court on September 30, 2015 sentenced five of the 12 convicted in the case to death, while the remaining seven were awarded life imprisonment. After the blasts, the WR tried to overhaul the security systems, especially Mumbai’s suburban network. WR’s chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said, “We have introduced several precautionary measures, including setting up of 1,200 CCTV cameras. In addition to these, 2,000 more CCTV cameras will be set up to keep a hawk’s eye on the stations.” He added that Integrated Security System (ISS) was being put in place.