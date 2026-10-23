JK Tyre & Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60 crore for Q2 FY27, supported by record quarterly revenue across domestic and international markets. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 4,850 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 94 crore.

Domestic operations benefited from automotive demand following GST 2.0-related fiscal changes. The tyre maker recorded 65% year-on-year growth in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales, while total domestic sales expanded 32%. Its Mexican subsidiary, JK Tornel, generated revenue of Rs 479 crore during the quarter.

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The performance came despite higher raw material costs and elevated global ocean container freight rates amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

Profitability was affected by higher operating and input expenses. Raw material costs accounted for the largest share of expenditure, at Rs 3,392.71 crore, as natural rubber prices and key crude oil-derived inputs remained elevated. Total direct material expenses reached Rs 3,401.26 crore, accounting for 70.3% of revenue.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director of JK Tyre & Industries, said, “This performance was broad-based across markets & product segments. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic on the demand backed by healthy customer traction visible across segments and we continue to remain focused on delivering sustainable and profitable growth.”