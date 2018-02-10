Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi helicopter escorted by Israeli Air Force to Ramallah, Palestine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on his first-ever visit to Palestine on Saturday. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on his first-ever visit to Palestine on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi became the first ever Indian PM to visit the Jewish state, only President Pranab Mukherjee and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited Palestine before in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Besides being the first ever Indian PM to visit the state, Narendra Modi also became the first minister from India to be escorted to Ramallah in a chopper provided by Jordan government and several choppers from the Israeli Air Force escorted PM’s chopper to Ramallah. President Pranab Mukherjee took the road on his way to Ramallah during his visit in 2015. Modi’s visit to the state is driven by his promise to look after the Palestines, offer unwavering support and to strengthen bilateral ties during Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visit to India last year.

History in the making. In a first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, PM @narendramodi on the way to Ramallah in a chopper provided by Jordan government and escorted by choppers from Israel Air Force. pic.twitter.com/Nx7AtyLS8W — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2018

PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Collar of the state of Palestine, the Grand Collar is the Highest order given to foreign dignitaries- Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank. PM asserted that Palestine has always taken the top priority in foreign policy while the Palestinian President commended the Indian counterpart for taking India to international heights and for the nation’s role in the non-aligned movement. Commenting on agreements and negotiations between the state and nation, Mahmoud Abbas said that Indian leadership has always stood by Palestine’s peace and that’s why the state would invest in the political action & negotiations as means of achieving its national goals to freedom & independence in accordance with the two states’ relation along the lines of 1967.

#WATCH Earlier visuals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey to Palestine’s Ramallah via a chopper, which was escorted by Royal Jordanian choppers by the King and Israeli choppers pic.twitter.com/ginxPzBTnV — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

Modi said that developmental corporation between the two states is in progress and that India is aiding construction of an Institute of Diplomacy in Palestine. Modi enriching the ties between Palestine and India said that India will double the exchange of students from 50 to 100 and assured Palestinian President of the nation’s commitment towards people of Palestinian and shared the hope of peace and stability returning to the Jewish state soon.