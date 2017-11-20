Watch: Karnataka minister DK Shivkumar slaps down man’s attempt to take selfie

However, this is not the first time Shivkumar became the center of controversy.

People chose ministers as their representatives but what if these spokespersons of the public hit you for as small a thing as taking a selfie? In a shocking incident, Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivkumar was caught on camera in an awkward moment. In the video, Shivkumar was seen hitting a man who was trying to click a selfie behind him at a public event. The incident happened at a child right’s event in a Belgaum college when Shivkumar was addressing the media. The video is of about four seconds in length which shows a man standing behind the minister clicking a selfie with his mobile phone when the Karnataka Energy minister turns back and slaps the man on his arm making the phone crash to the ground and he is seen rushing to retrieve his handset. However, this is not the first time Shivkumar became the center of controversy.

WATCH|

#WATCH Karnataka Min DK Shivkumar hits a man who was taking a selfie during a child rights event at a college in Belgaum (Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/Sc2jMyK08a — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Earlier, in August, the Income Tax Department had raided several of his properties in Bengaluru and in other parts of the country. The minister claimed that he was innocent and he tagged the raid as politically motivated. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also blamed the BJP for the raids, saying that it was politically motivated. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked BJP. “Attempt was made to bribe legislators in Gujarat when everything failed, a frustrated BJP Govt now resorting to IT raids on Congress,” Surjewala said. Senior leader Anand Sharma termed the raids as blatant misuse of power. “It is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state,” Anand Sharma said. “The minister & his brother, an elected representative coordinating in the stay of Gujarat MLAs that is why it is a targeted timing,” Sharma added.

However, an I-T official told the media that Rs 9 crore were recovered from minister Shivakumar’s residences.