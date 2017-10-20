Violent protests hit Samastipur in Bihar today; man killed in police firing, 6 injured

A protest in Bihar’s Samastipur today turned violent as one person was allegedly killed after police fired shots into the air, according to reports. It has been learnt that an enraged mob pelted stones at the police station and ransacked vehicles thereafter.

A protest in Bihar’s Samastipur today turned violent as one person was allegedly killed after police fired shots into the air, according to reports. It has been learnt that an enraged mob pelted stones at the police station and ransacked vehicles thereafter. Six persons also got injured. The protesters attacked the Superintendent of Police (SP) too. This comes in wake of a medicine supplier being shot dead and a minor girl being abducted by unidentified assailants a day before (Thursday) – the deceased has been identified as Janardan Thakur.

Notably, in January 2017, a journalist was shot dead by unidentified men in Samastipur. The journalist was identified as Brij Kishor. In November last year, a journalist working for a reputed Hindi daily was shot dead in Sasaram, district headquarters of Rohtas district in Bihar. The murder took place exactly six months after another journalist with a Hindi paper, Rajdeo Ranjan, was gunned down in Siwan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has time to time stressed on improving law and order situation in the state. Kumar had even said he would not tolerate crime under any circumstances.