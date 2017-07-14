Violent clashes leave two people dead in Morbi, Gujarat: Two people have been reported killed in clashes between two groups in Gujarat’s Morbi district. (Representational image: IE)

Violent clashes leave two people dead in Morbi, Gujarat: Two people have been reported killed in clashes between two groups in Gujarat’s Morbi district. As per a report in The Indian Express, violent clashes had broken out between two caste groups in Shaktinagar village near Halvad town of Morbi district on Thursday evening. As per the police, the clashes were related to alleged murder of one Indrasinh Zala in Dhrangadhra taluka of neighbouring Surendranagar district. The police said that some people pelted stones on a convoy heading towards nearby Dhrangadhra town to attend condolence meeting of Zala. Those in the car stopped their vehicles and retaliated, leading to a bloody clash, police said. “One person has been killed, prima facie in firing. Police have not opened fire so we suspect he could have been killed in private firing. Two to three other persons have also been injured,” Jaipalsinh Rathore, police superintendent of Morbi district was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Halvad police identified one of the victims as one Rana Shiyar (45), a resident of nearby Golasan village. Shiyar was declared dead by a doctor around 5:30 pm, police said. Reports said that rioter set ablaze some cars and around two dozen motorbikes parked in Shatkinagar village. The SP confirmed that clashes were based on the acrimony created between two caste groups since alleged murder of Zala on July 7. “Caste member of Zala were on their way to Dhrangadhra to attend his condolence meeting when people from the other caste group started pelting stones on their vehicles. This led to violence. However, the situation is under control now. Police has been deployed and rioters have been dispersed,” the SP was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

This is a developing story