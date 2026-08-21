Truly wireless earbuds are no longer a fancy aspiration for Indians. In a world where we’re entangled in a digital web across our work and personal space, a truly wireless earbud feels like a massive convenience – you get your aural information and your entertainment without dealing with the complexities of cables and connectors. In India, consumers are now willing to spend top money on these flagship buds, provided they deliver a feature-packed experience without compromising on value.

For those spending a premium of up to Rs 30,000 on these premium TWS earbuds, these need to handle heavy work calls without picking up background noise, block out the urban commuting chaos, offer high-resolution sound for long listening sessions, and, most importantly, fit comfortably without ear fatigue.

Lots of expectations for these tiny earbuds to bear on their stems! And enough confusion for those considering buying a pair.

However, we have tested most of the flagship true wireless earbuds released over the last few months, which leaves us in a better position to make recommendations.

Let’s begin with the ones that left us impressed months after the reviews were published.

1. Nothing Ear (2024)

Price: Rs 11,999

The star feature: An advanced 8-band parametric EQ paired with direct ChatGPT voice integration via pinch controls.

What’s it good at: Punching significantly above its weight class. Powered by custom 11mm ceramic drivers, the Nothing Ear delivers great acoustic clarity with support for high-bitrate LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs. Not that most of you download lossless music and largely rely on streaming services, but the way these earbuds perform with all sorts of phones and laptops is impressive. The transparent aesthetic remains an eye-catcher, and the dual-device multipoint connectivity works reliably across Android, Windows, and iOS.

Where it struggles: Active noise cancellation, while rated up to 45dB, falls short against top-tier offerings from Apple and Sony when isolating human speech and harsh high-frequency noise.

Who should buy it: Value-conscious buyers and Android users who want flagship-level audio tuning and design without crossing the Rs 15,000 mark.

2. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Price: Rs 25,900

Star feature: Segment-best Active Noise Cancellation, paired with fitness and workout tracking.

What’s it good at: Apple’s upgraded audio architecture sets the gold standard for noise reduction, silencing commuting chaos and ambient office chatter with ease. Single-charge battery life is now extended up to 8 hours with ANC on! The integrated optical biometric sensors track heart rate directly from your ear. The hands-free device switching across Mac, iPad, and iPhone remains completely effortless.

Where it struggles: Customisation on the AirPods Pro remains tightly controlled. iPhone users cannot manually adjust a graphic equaliser natively, and if used with Android devices, users miss out on all the essential features like spatial audio tracking, heart-rate sync, seamless switching, and battery management tools – basically all the special features that make the AirPods Pro unique.

Who should buy it: iPhone power users and fitness enthusiasts who prioritise effortless operation, health tracking, superior call isolation, and best-in-class noise cancellation. Android users should check out the other options.

3. Sony WF-1000XM5

Price: Rs 20,990

The star feature: Immersive audio experience.

What’s it good at: Immersive audio depth and performance. Equipped with Sony’s Dynamic Driver X and LDAC codec support, the 1000XM5 offers rich bass, expansive soundstaging, and detailed instrument separation. The accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app offers unparalleled audio customisation too. The ANC is equally good at creating an immersive music experience.

Where it struggles: The foam eartips create a tight seal that can cause ear fatigue during extended wear, and they require periodic replacement over time.

Who should buy it: Music enthusiasts who prioritise maximum noise isolation and customisable audio fidelity should look no further.

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Price: Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

The star feature: Balanced audio performance with great mic tuning for voice.

What’s it good at: The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offers high-resolution audio separation via a dual-driver setup (10.5mm woofer + 6.1mm planar tweeter), and the ANC allows for various levels of transparency for a more natural isolation experience. The Buds 4 Pro offers hands-free call management (nod to answer, shake to decline), an IP57 durability rating for workouts, and crystal-clear call quality through AI HD Voice.

Where it struggles: The ecosystem limitation, similar to the Apple AirPods. The full 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio streaming and advanced spatial tracking are strictly locked to Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI. Even with other Android devices, you don’t get the full experience.

Who should buy it: The Buds 4 Pro is best suited for Samsung smartphone users who want seamless pairing, AI-driven software perks, and a comfortable blade-style design.

5. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Price: Rs 22,999

The star feature: The Tensor A1 chip processing that drives Silent Seal 2.0 ANC and hands-free Gemini voice assistant interaction. Possibly the smartest pair of TWS earbuds we have seen so far.

What’s it good at: The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers exceptional long-term comfort thanks to a lightweight, twist-to-fit ergonomic design. Battery life is stellar at up to 8 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, and Google’s Fast Pair makes switching between Android devices effortlessly quick. The availability of Gemini onboard makes life a tad easier, especially with quick queries and translations.

Where it struggles: Raw noise cancellation drops slightly behind Apple and Sony in very loud, low-frequency environments like flights.

Who should buy it: Android enthusiasts and, particularly, Google Pixel users who rely heavily on voice assistance, smart notifications, and lightweight all-day comfort.