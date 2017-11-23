Veteran trade unionist Sukomal Sen dead

(Source: PTI)

Chairman of the CPI-M’s Central Control Commission, veteran trade unionist and former Rajya Sabha member Sukomal Sen died in a city hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, party sources said. Sen, 83, is survived by his wife and a son. A Rajya Sabha member for two consecutive terms from 1982 to 1994, he was an ex-General Secretary of the All India State Government Employees Federation, a mass organisation of which he was a founding member in 1960. He was a Senior Vice President of the organisation at the time of his death. A national working committee member of the CPI-M’s labour arm Centre of Trade Unions for decades, he was elected its Vice President in 2010 and served in that position till 2016. He was also involved in the international trade union movement.