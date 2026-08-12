Daily travellers, factory workers and business owners in the Chakan-Talegaon industrial belt may finally experience lighter traffic in the months ahead. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced a detailed plan to cut congestion on the busy Pune-Nashik Highway (NH-60) and surrounding industrial roads.

Under a special initiative called “Chakan Deadlock Work,” the authority is developing four new alternative bypass routes. The routes are designed to give vehicles, especially heavy trucks and industrial traffic, cleaner paths that avoid most jammed routes.

Project details

PMRDA has received sanction for Rs 100.14 crore for the work. The plan covers the development of seven major roads comprising district and MIDC roads, totalling 17.05 km.

A work order was issued on 27 February 2026, and construction activity is already under the process. Officials are planning to finish the entire package within the next 12 months.

The four new bypass routes proposed are:

1. Hingne Chowk to Kharabwadi (0.9 km): This short link will interlink traffic coming from the Volkswagen plant and Chakan MIDC Phases 2 and 3 directly onto the Pune-Nashik Highway, helping vehicles skip the crowded main junctions.

2. Sany Company area to Samruddhi CNG Pump, Nanekarwadi (1.2 km): Designed to take heavy vehicles away from the main Chakan Chowk, this route should reduce the pressure at one of the most congested spots in the industrial zone.

3. Western Bypass (0.85 km): A wider 45-metre road that will link the Pune-Nashik Highway directly to Chakan MIDC Phase 5, making it easier for heavy industrial traffic to move without entering the congested core areas.

4. Bangla Vasti Chowk to Rase Phata, Medankarwadi (2.5 km): This longer stretch will create a direct connection between Pune City, the Shikrapur state highway and Talegaon, giving commuters and goods vehicles a smoother alternative.

What this means for everyday users

For people who travel this corridor every day, the benefits can be the following:

-Noticeably shorter travel time once the new routes become operational.

-Safer and faster journey with fewer bottlenecks.

-Smoother movement for both passenger vehicles and heavy trucks

-Savings in fuel and time for daily wage earners, logistics operators and office-goers.

Local residents and entrepreneurs are likely to gain the most, as the new roads will reduce the daily time lost sitting in traffic.

All about the Chakan-Talegaon belt

The Chakan-Talegaon area is one of Maharashtra’s most important industrial hubs, home to major manufacturing units and thousands of daily workers. Rapid growth in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has put heavy pressure on the existing roads, leading to traffic jams every day.

Shivkumar Kupl, Executive Engineer at PMRDA, stated, “The land acquisition process for the proposed four bypass routes is in progress. We plan to complete these projects on time, after which the traffic issues in the industrial area will largely be resolved.”

PMRDA has also mentioned that it remains committed to delivering quality infrastructure that makes daily travel easier for citizens across the Pune Metropolitan Region. These four new bypasses represent a practical near-term step to ease pressure, while larger projects continue in parallel.