Godrej Consumer Products has appointed Aasif Malbari as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Malbari, who was serving as the company’s Global Chief Financial Officer and President of Godrej Africa, will succeed Sudhir Sitapati, who resigned on August 10.

With Malbari moving to the top executive role, Godrej Consumer Products has appointed Vishal Kedia as interim CFO with effect from August 12.

About Aasif Malbari- From CFO to CEO at Godrej Consumer Products

Malbari will step down as CFO at the close of business on August 11 as he takes charge as MD and CEO.

Godrej Consumer Products said Malbari brings around three decades of experience across the FMCG and automobile sectors. Before joining Godrej Consumer Products, he held senior roles at Tata Motors and Hindustan Unilever.

At Godrej Consumer Products, Malbari played a key role in the transformation of the company’s Africa business. The company said he helped expand its margin-accretive FMCG portfolio, including the launch of its air-care category, while strengthening its Hair Fashion business.

According to Godrej Consumer Products, under his leadership, EBITDA margins in the Africa business improved significantly from around 9% in FY24 to around 15% in FY26.

Malbari will serve as MD and CEO for five years till August 11, 2031. He will also join the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, ESG and Management committees.

Sudhir Sitapati resigns Godrej Consumer Products’ MD & CEO

The leadership change comes after Sudhir Sitapati resigned as GCPL’s Managing Director and CEO, effective August 11, 2026. Sitapati submitted his resignation on August 10.

Following his exit, he will also cease to be a member of the company’s CSR, ESG, Risk Management and Management committees. The shareholder approval for his reappointment, passed at GCPL’s annual general meeting on August 7, will now become ineffective.

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In his resignation email, Sitapati said he believed it was the right time to move on.

“I feel that the task I had set for myself here is done and this is the right time to move on,” Sitapati said.

Godrej Consumer Products saw strong growth in Q1 FY27

Godrej Consumer Products reported 19% revenue growth in Q1 FY27, while underlying volume growth stood at 9%. Sitapati said both figures were multi-quarter highs.

He also said Godrej Consumer Products generated a total shareholder return of around 10% on a monthly average basis between May 7, 2021 and August 9, compared with around 8% for the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products declares Rs 5 interim dividend

Along with Q1FY27 financial results, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) had also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY27, representing 500% of the share’s face value of Rs 1. The company has fixed August 13, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on or before September 5.

Vishal Kedia appointed interim CFO

With Malbari moving to the top executive role, Godrej Consumer Products has appointed Vishal Kedia as interim CFO with effect from August 12.

Kedia will continue to lead Strategy, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations along with his interim CFO responsibilities until the company appoints a permanent CFO.

Kedia has been with the Godrej Group since November 2016. He has held roles across Godrej Consumer Products’ India, Indonesia, Africa and Latin America businesses, covering strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations.

Godrej Consumer Products’ FY27 outlook positive

According to JM Financial Godrej Consumer Products will also appoint India CEO soon. JM Financial highlighted that Godrej Consumer Products’ overall strategy and FY27 guidance remain unchanged, with the company targeting double-digit sales and EBITDA growth. However, the company wants to speed up execution, improve decision-making and increase accountability.

“FY27 outlook seemed promising with portfolio transformation leading to uptick in India volumes, strong recovery in Indonesia and solid execution in Africa. NTM valuation at 42x is below LT average; but Mr Sitapati’s exit is a negative surprise, especially in the current challenging operating environment, and we expect the stock to react negatively,” JM Financial noted.