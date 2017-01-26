UP elections: Angry with party, BJP leaders target KP Maurya’s car in unique protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Diwedi, today, laid down in front of the car of the party’s state unit chief, KP Maurya. (ANI)

Dissatisfied with the ticket distribution, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Diwedi, today, laid down in front of the car of the party’s state unit chief, KP Maurya. As the dates for the upcoming elections near, there had been frequent protests by BJP workers and leaders on the distribution of tickets to the potential candidates.

Earlier in the day, High drama was witnessed at BJP district office here when a group of workers, angry over ticket being given to an “outsider” from Ayodhya Assembly seat, tied with ropes local MP Lallu Singh and party unit chief Awadhesh Pandey and held them hostage for about two hours. BJP had given ticket to Ved Gupta, who had recently joined the party from BSP, from Ayodhya Assembly constituency. The two leaders were released after two hours after they got assurance that their demand would be put before the party’s state leadership.

Even yesterday, a section of party workers took to violence to protest against the distribution of tickets. A group of BJP workers in Amethi burnt an effigy of Union Minister Smiti Irani, blaming the minister for the nomination of Uma Shankar Pandey for the Gauriganj assembly seat. This was the second time in three days that the effigy of Smiti Irani was burnt by party workers.

(With inputs from agencies)