Triple talaq row: Hindu Mahasabha asks Muslim women to convert to Hinduism to get justice

Taking the issue of triple talaq to a new level all together, the Hindu Mahasabha has come up with a ‘solution’ for the victim Muslim women. The General Secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey has asked all Muslim women who have been victims of triple talaq and ‘nikah halal’ to convert to Hinduism to get justice. The statement was given by Pandey who is also Hindu Mahasabha office bearer after organising a program for empowerment of Muslim women in the country.

During the program, the Hindu Mahasabha members took an oath to fight against the triple talaq practice and help the victims. “If our government and law cannot ensure justice to you, we will ensure it. I would treat all such women as my daughters and ensure self-respect and dignity to them,” Pandey said during the event.

Speaking at the event that was also attended by some victim women, Pandey said she will ensure safety and dignity for all such them. “They will get a safe and secure life,” she added. Pandey even said she will organise their marriage and do ‘kanyadan’ on her own.

However, the statement has irked several Muslim women right activists and they have also slammed the Hindu Mahasabha for using the triple talaq issue to promote religious conversions. Disagreeing with this controversial statement made by the Hindu Mahasabha, UP state President of All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Dr Sheerin Masroor said conversion of religion for marriage is not the right solution. “If they really want to do something they should counsel them, educate them, boost their morale and make them self-dependent”, Masroor said. She also stressed on the fact that solution to the triple talaq practice wasn’t that simple.