Thane’s road network is set for a major change as several connectivity projects move ahead across the city. The focus is on creating more routes, easing congestion and improving links with Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Vasai.

For a city connecting key parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), better roads could support both daily travel and business movement. This infrastructure push could also help Thane emerge as a mobility-based economic hub. Here’s a look at the key projects that could reshape how people and goods move through Thane.

Gaimukh-Payegaon Creek Bridge work picks up pace

The 6.5-km Gaimukh-Payegaon Creek Bridge will connect Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road with Chinchoti and Payegaon, creating a more direct route towards Bhiwandi and Vasai. More than 95% of the piling work in the Thane Creek section is complete, while pier and pier-cap work is underway. Overall, around 25% of the project has been completed.

ठाण्याला मोबिलिटी-आधारित आर्थिक केंद्र म्हणून विकसित करण्याच्या एमएमआरडीएच्या दृष्टीकोनाने आणखी एक महत्त्वपूर्ण टप्पा गाठला आहे. गायमुख ते पायेगाव खाडी पुलाच्या खाडी भागातील पाईल फाऊंडेशन आणि पिअर बांधकामाचे काम अंतिम टप्प्यात पोहोचले आहे. सध्याच्या माहितीनुसार, ठाणे खाडीच्या… https://t.co/XKsNocbEpZ — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 6, 2026

The bridge will provide a direct crossing over Thane Creek, helping traffic avoid the longer route through Fountain Hotel Junction and Chinchoti. This could make travel between Gaimukh, Bhiwandi and Vasai easier and also provide freight traffic with another route.

It will also bypass the existing ferry route and connect with major transport links, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Diva-Vasai railway line, NH-48 and Anjur-Chinchoti Road.

Thane Coastal Road to offer another route

MMRDA is also developing a 13.45-km, six-lane Thane Coastal Road between Balkum and Gaimukh to provide an alternative to the busy Ghodbunder Road. The road will include an elevated section along Thane Creek and create another link towards Gaimukh.

This can give commuters and commercial traffic an additional route and improve connectivity between Thane, Bhiwandi and other parts of the MMR. The Coastal Road will also complement the Gaimukh-Payegaon Creek Bridge, helping create a wider road network around Thane and reducing pressure on existing routes.

Anand Nagar-Saket elevated road to ease city traffic

Another key project MMRDA is taking up to strengthen Thane’s connectivity is the 8.24-km Anand Nagar-Saket elevated road along the Eastern Express Highway.

The six-lane corridor is being developed to ease congestion at busy locations such as Teen Hath Naka, Nitin Junction, Cadbury Junction and Majiwada.

By adding more road capacity along this important corridor, the project can improve movement within Thane and make it easier for commuters and goods to travel through the city.