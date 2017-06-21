Sopore encounter: 2 terrorists trapped after military clash in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

No casualties have been reported so far and the entire area is said to be cordoned off. Even the internet services have been barred in the area. (Representative Image/ PTI)

In yet another military encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces and trapped terrorists are said to be in loggerheads in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two local militants from Zaingeer area are said to be trapped. No casualties have been reported so far and the entire area is said to be cordoned off. Even the internet services around the vicinity has been temporarily suspended. As per a report by India Today, a joint team of 22 Rashtriya Rifles, SOG and CRPF conducted a military blockade at Pazalpora village.

Even last night, militants hurled two grenades and fired on CRPF’s 180 battalion camp in Tral town in Pulwama district.

(Further details awaited)