The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four railway multi-tracking projects with a combined estimated cost of Rs 9,450 crore, according to PIB.

The projects, cleared for the Ministry of Railways, will add around 410 km to the railway network across West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The planned works include three 4th-line projects and one 3rd-and-4th-line project.

Four railway projects approved across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

The approved projects include the 173-km Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line covering West Bengal and Odisha, and the 75-km Bhadrak-Haridaspur 4th Line in Odisha.

The Cabinet has also cleared the 90-km Gummidipundi-Gudur 3rd and 4th Line project across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, along with the 72-km Cuttack-Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th Line project in Odisha.

The additional tracks are aimed at increasing route capacity, reducing congestion and improving the operational efficiency and reliability of train services. The projects are also expected to facilitate smoother movement of passengers and freight on these routes.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with an emphasis on integrated planning and improving multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Projects to benefit 6,448 villages, support freight movement

The four projects will cover eight districts and improve railway connectivity for approximately 6,448 villages, with a combined population of around 60 lakh.

The enhanced rail network is also expected to improve access to several tourism destinations, including Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, Chandipur Beach, Talsari-Udaypur, Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Lalitgiri, Panchalingeswar Temple and Dhabaleswar Temple.

The routes covered by the projects are important for the movement of commodities such as coal, iron ore, cement, iron and steel, containers, automobiles and foodgrains.

The capacity enhancement works are expected to facilitate additional freight traffic of around 76 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). By shifting more freight movement to rail, the projects are also expected to help reduce logistics costs and support India’s environmental goals.

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According to the government, the improved rail capacity could help reduce oil imports by around 13 crore litres and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 65 crore kg. The reduction in emissions is estimated to be equivalent to planting around 2.60 crore trees.

The government said the projects will support comprehensive regional development by improving connectivity for people, goods and services while creating greater opportunities for employment and self-employment in the areas covered by the new infrastructure.