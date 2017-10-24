Sherin Mathews missing case: Other girl’s custody hearing set for November



The Indian-American parents of missing three-year-old adopted Indian girl Sherin Mathews today appeared before a court which set the custody hearing of their biological daughter for next month. The mysterious disappearance of Sherin from her home over two weeks ago led to the Child Protective Services (CPS) removing the four-year-old biological girl from the home of Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews. They appeared before the court to get back their other child. Neither Sini nor Wesley had any comments regarding their daughter Sherin’s disappearance at a court hearing in Dallas.

Wesley was looking for a civil attorney after the couple learnt that their biological daughter will remain in foster care for another three weeks. Judge Cheryl Shannon has set a custody hearing for November 13. Wesley and Sini Mathews, who left the court separately, declined to speak with reporters. “Obviously he’s mourning the death of his child,” said Rafael De La Garza, the attorney representing Wesley in the criminal case. Sini has also hired a criminal law attorney, Kent Starr, though she doesn’t face criminal allegations.

Starr said today that Sini was “distraught” about Sherin and was cooperating with police to identify the body. When CPS removes a child from the custody of his or her parents, the agency prefers to leave the child with a family member. The agency indicated today that it is looking into conducting a home study in Fort Bend County, near Houston. Sini’s attorney Starr said as Wesley’s bond conditions prevent him from living with his wife, Sini wants their biological daughter back. Meanwhile sergeant Kevin Perlich said: “The indications are that it is most likely her (Sherin), however, we have not had positive ID. So until we have a positive identification, we are not going to say it is Sherin”