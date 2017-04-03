Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid row: Yogi Adityanath assures UP government’s support to Supreme Court

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government will support the Supreme Court to resolve the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjib issue.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government will support the Supreme Court to resolve the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjib issue. Commenting on the issue, Adityanath said, all parties must sit together and talks are the only way to go forward, according to report. Earlier, Adityanath had welcomed the apex court’s suggestion of an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute and said aggrieved parties must sit together to resolve it. Terming the SC’s observation as a solid one, Adityanath said “it is a welcome step.” “We welcome this and both sides should sit to resolve the differences and find a way out. Whatever cooperation they required from the state government, we will do that,” the chief minister, a saint himself, told reporters outside the Parliament. The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya had also featured in the BJP’s manifesto for UP. The BJP also welcomed the apex court’s observation and said all aggrieved parties should keep in mind the matter’s sensitivity while discussing it.

On March 21, the Supreme Court had said fresh attempts must be made by all parties concerned to find a solution to the Ayodhya temple dispute which is a “sensitive” and “sentimental matter”. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that such religious issues can be solved through negotiations and offered to mediate to arrive at an amicable settlement. “These are issues of religion and sentiments. These are issues where all the parties can sit together and arrive at a consensual decision to end the dispute. All of you may sit together and hold a cordial meeting,” the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said. The observations came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing of the issue. Swamy said that it has been over six years and the matter needed to be heard at the earliest.

However, on March 31, to the disappointment of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the top Court had refused to grant urgent hearing to the appeals pertaining to the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, saying it was under the wrong impression that he was a party to it and not an intervenor. Chief Justice J S Khehar, who on March 21 had suggested an out-of-court settlement to the dispute and even offered to mediate between the parties, on March 31 told Swamy that the bench came to know through press that he was not a party to the litigation and only an intervenor. “At the moment we don’t have the time. We cannot hear you. We do not have the time right now,” the bench, also comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, said.

“You did not tell us that you were not a party to the case, we only got to know that from the press,” it said when Swamy mentioned his interim plea for urgent listing. “I am an intervenor. I am not interested in the property. Let them take it. I only want that the matter be settled as quickly as possible. I want my faith to be protected,” Swamy said, adding he had made it clear that he was on the issue of his fundamental right to worship.

