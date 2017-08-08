Rajya Sabha Elections 2017 Live Updates: Congress MLAs left Neejanand Resort in Anand, to cast their votes

Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: The focus of the polls will be Gujarat where BJP looks all set to send party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani to the Upper House. However, there will be a contest for the third seat between Congress’ Ahmed Patel and BJP’s Balvantsinh Rajput, who recently left the Grand Old Party for the saffron camp.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: After much drama over the last few weeks, MLAs will vote today to fill seats of 10 Rajya Sabha members, 9 among them are retiring this month. The focus of the polls will be Gujarat where BJP looks all set to send party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani to the Upper House. However, there will be a contest for the third seat between Congress’ Ahmed Patel and BJP’s Balvantsinh Rajput, who recently left the Grand Old Party for the saffron camp. Ahead of the elections, Congress tried best to keep its flock together by flying 44 MLAs to a Bengaluru resort. However, Patel’s chances are still grim. A big setback for the Congress came on Monday when NCP, which had two MLAs, declared its support for Rajput, according to PTI. However, Patel told the news agency that NCP will vote for him.

The Congress was recently jolted in Gujarat by senior leader Shankarsinh Vaghela’s exit, cross-voting in the presidential election and resignation of half a dozen party MLAs. Patel would need votes of 45 MLAs to book a berth in the Upper House once again.

Here are the live updates of Rajya Sabha Elections 2017:

8:40 am: Polling to begin at 9 am

7:48 AM: NCP leader Kandhal Jadeja told ANI that his party has decided to support the saffron outfit. “Our party has asked us to support BJP in today’s Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat,” Jadeja said.

7:45 AM: However Congress’ candidate Ahmed Patel yesterday said that the NCP is extending its support to him. “The NCP has said that it will support Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat,” Patel told ANI.

7:40 AM: Congress MLAs have left from Neejanand Resort in Anand, ahead of Rajya Sabha election voting.

7:31 AM: In a major blow to Ahemed Patel’s winning prospect, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced it will support the BJP in Rajya Sabha Polls in Gujarat. Congress had announced having support of the NCP.

7:28 AM: Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at 10:30 AM in the Parliament, today.

7:25 AM: Congress candidate Ahmed Patel has arrived in Neejanand Resort in Anand where party MLAs have been staying since yesterday morning.