Rajasthan hacking: 14-year-old recorded hate-murder, labourer’s grieving family wails for justice

Rajasthan Hacking: A screenshot of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

What can only be described as a monstrous act when a man is seen being brutally hacked to death and set on fire in a horrifying video which had gone viral. The incident has been recorded in the Rajasamand district of Rajasthan. The victim was held for allegedly committing “love jihad”. On Thursday, the Police arrested Shambunath Regar, the accused. The shocking aspect of the entire incident was that the video, which went viral, was shot by the Regar’s nephew, a 14-year-old. The nephew has also been detained by the police.

While speaking to the media, the Rajasthan DGP, O P Galhotra said, “This is a brutal crime. Prima facie it does not look like this is done by a normal human being.” The person killed has been identified as Afrazul Khan, hailing from Saiyadpur in Malda district of West Bengal, police said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the murder and said, “This is a deplorable act which needs to be condemned in strongest possible terms.” Even the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in tune with her Rajasthan counterpart over this issue. “We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman? Sad,” Banerjee tweeted.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Sita Regar, the wife of the accused said, “I don’t know why he did this… My husband didn’t have a job… Most of the time, he would smoke marijuana and just roam the streets. But I never thought he was capable of murder.”

Meanwhile, the family members of Afrazul Khan (47) are in disbelief of the entire incident. “Those who killed him like an animal and showed his pictures to the world should be hanged,” they demand, alleging that there is a conspiracy.

At Afrazul’s home in Saiyadpur, West Bengal friends and family gathered in mourning as they received a call from the Rajasthan Police. “We want those who killed my husband so brutally and showed it to the world be hanged. I want Insaaf (justice). He was only killed because he was a Muslim. Yesterday, at around 3 pm, we received a call from Rajasthan Police and were told that my husband has been murdered,” said Gul Bahar Bibi, wife of Afrazul Khan while speaking to The Indian Express.

Afrazul was a father of three girls. He was supposed to go back to Saiyadpur in late December to fix the wedding of his youngest daughter. For the past 12 years, Afrazul has been working as an unskilled labourer in Rajasthan.