Punjab mining row: Another firm of state Minister Rana Gurjit Singh invested in auction, says report

Punjab mining row: In a more trouble for Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, one more link has emerged between the Congress leader and two successful bids in the sand-mine auctions that went in favour of two of his former employees, according to Indian Express report. A second company had allegedly transferred cash to a firm that made the transfer for the security deposit on behalf of the two bidders. The company was set up by Singh, the report says. This was revealed in documents accessed by the IE from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

It has been learnt that the company named RJ Texfab Pvt Ltd., was set up in 1998. It’s original name was Rana Fabrics Ltd with Rana Gurjit Singh, wife Rajbans Kaur, son Rana Inderpratap Singh, brother Rana Ranjit Singh and close associate JS Randhawa being among the founders.

It was Randhawa’s son Sanjit Randhawa, who wired the security deposit money for the auction bid through his firm Rajbir Enterprises on behalf of the successful bidders, both former employees of the minister, Amit Bahadur and Kulvinder Pal Singh. Amit Bahadur is named as a Director of RJ Texfab. He bid Rs 26.51 crore for Saidpur and Kulvinder Pal Singh bid Rs 9.31 crore for Mehdipur, two sand mines in Nawashahr district. The auction was held in May, the IE report says.

The financial transactions of RJ Texfab are available with the MCA pertaining to the Director’s report of 2015. This report shows a large number of unsecured advances made to Rana Gurjit Singh, his wife Rajbans Kaur, his brother Rana Ranjit Singh. The advances made to Rana Gurjit alone, as mentioned in the report, total Rs 4.49 Crore.

Rana Gurjit Singh had so far denied any role in the auction of the mines and said that all his financial transactions are transparent.