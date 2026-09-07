GE Vernova T&D India is in line for a major renewable-energy transmission project after quoting the lowest price in a tender floated by Power Grid Corporation of India.

Power Grid informed the company on September 7 that it had emerged as the L1 bidder for a 6,000 MW, ±800 kV high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link between Barmer II and South Kalamb, GE Vernova T&D India said in a stock-exchange filing.

Under the proposed project, the company would build two converter terminal stations, each capable of handling 3,000 MW. The system will use line-commutated converter technology, commonly known as LCC.

GE Vernova T&D India’s responsibilities would cover the project’s design, equipment supply and execution over several years. The company did not reveal the contract value.

ALSO READ 5 Monopoly Stocks with Strong Moats and Pricing Power to Add to Your Watchlist

Final contract is still awaited

Being named the L1 bidder places GE Vernova T&D India at the front of the tender process, but it does not mean the company has received the final order. L1 refers to the technically qualified bidder that has submitted the lowest commercial quote.

Power Grid must complete the formalities before issuing a letter of award or signing a contract. Until then, the potential order cannot be treated as a confirmed addition to GE Vernova T&D India’s order book.

The proposed link is designed to carry renewable electricity from the Barmer II generation zone to South Kalamb. The National Committee on Transmission approved the 6 GW corridor in May 2025 as part of the planned expansion of India’s interstate transmission network.

HVDC technology is suited to moving large volumes of electricity across long distances. It can reduce transmission losses and give grid operators greater control over the flow of power. This is particularly useful for renewable-energy projects, which are often concentrated in resource-rich regions located far from cities and industrial centres.

For GE Vernova T&D India, a final award would provide a multi-year project covering engineering, equipment and on-site execution. Power Grid is expanding high-capacity transmission corridors to connect new renewable-energy zones with the national electricity network.