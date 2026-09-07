Rail connectivity in and around Vadodara is set for a major upgrade, with two railway projects planned to add capacity on important routes in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Western Railway is planning third and fourth railway lines on nearly 259 km of the Vadodara-Ratlam section. Separately, the 33-km Vishwamitri-Dabhoi railway line is also set to be doubled at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore.

Vadodara-Ratlam route to get two additional lines

The Vadodara-Ratlam section is an important railway link connecting Gujarat with Madhya Pradesh and further towards the Delhi-Mumbai corridor. The route carries a mix of passenger and freight trains, making additional track capacity important for future train operations.

The proposed third and fourth lines will add more capacity to the existing network and help ease pressure on the current tracks. This could allow the railways to operate more trains and manage passenger and freight movement with greater flexibility.

As reported by The Indian Express, the additional infrastructure is expected to support smoother, safer, and more punctual train operations on the section.

The expansion could also strengthen rail connectivity between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and improve the movement of goods along the route.

Vishwamitri-Dabhoi railway line to be doubled

Another capacity enhancement is planned on the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi section near Vadodara.

According to The Indian Express, the 33-km railway line will be doubled at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore. The route currently operates on a single track, restricting the number of trains that can be handled at a time.

With a second track, trains will have greater flexibility to operate and cross on the route. The project is expected to improve train movement and reduce operational constraints caused by the existing single-line section.

Rail connectivity towards Statue of Unity

The Vishwamitri-Dabhoi route is also important for rail connectivity towards the Statue of Unity, one of Gujarat’s key tourist destinations.

The doubling of the line could create additional capacity for trains serving the region and support smoother passenger movement, particularly as rail demand grows.

Together, the two projects are expected to strengthen railway infrastructure around Vadodara, while adding capacity for both passenger and freight services on important routes.