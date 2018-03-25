PMO takes cognizance of Kanpur doctor offering free treatment to patients

Dr. Chaudhary further said that every doctor in India should do the same for the welfare of the society. Dr. Chaudhary also expressed his happiness over the news of PMO taking cognizance of his service.

The Prime Minister’s office has taken cognizance of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been treating patients free of cost. The doctor named, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary has been treating patients for free from past one month. “I am sitting here from one month. I treat all kinds of patients. I even distribute sample medicines free of cost. If the cases complicates I show them path,” said Ajit Mohan Chaudhary told ANI.

Dr. Chaudhary further said that every doctor in India should do the same for the welfare of the society. Dr. Chaudhary also expressed his happiness over the news of PMO taking cognizance of his service. “I received a call from the Prime Minister’s office and they wanted to have verification of Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, who has been treating patients without taking any fee,” said Surender Singh, District Officer to ANI

Meanwhile, patients visiting Dr. Chaudhary also expressed their gratitude towards his service. “I have a heard a lot of about Doctor Chaudhary so I am here for a checkup. I wish more doctors should start thinking like Doctor saab,” said a patient “He is a very good doctor. People are being benefited,” said another.