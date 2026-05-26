What started as a satirical online rebellion against an alleged courtroom remark has now spiralled into a full-fledged cyber security concern.

The viral “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) that was born out of outrage, memes and youth-driven digital protest, is now being exploited by cyber criminals circulating phishing links, fake membership drives and scam messages targeting unsuspecting social media users across India.

Punjab Police has already issued a public warning after suspicious links linked to the movement began spreading rapidly on WhatsApp, particularly among young users in Ludhiana.

How a courtroom controversy triggered an online movement

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged after remarks attributed online to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant were widely interpreted by sections of social media users as comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. The term quickly transformed into a digital protest symbol.

Founded by Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, the satirical collective gained momentum through memes, sarcasm and anti-establishment commentary, attracting massive engagement from students and young internet users frustrated over unemployment, exam controversies and governance issues.

Within days, “Cockroach Janta Party” became one of the most discussed phrases online, spawning parody campaigns, digital posters and viral social media pages. But the same virality that fuelled the movement has now opened the door for cyber fraud.

WhatsApp/Telegram links, fake membership drives and phishing traps

According to Punjab Police, cyber criminals have begun circulating suspicious WhatsApp messages inviting users to “join” the Cockroach Janta Party.

The messages use emotionally charged political language such as:

“The country is calling for a change in the system, the time has come and big opportunities for youth”.

Each message contains a phishing link disguised as a registration or membership portal. The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate warned that these links are designed to compromise users’ phones and steal sensitive personal and financial information.

“This is not a joke, but a serious conspiracy to hack your phone and steal your money,” the police advisory said.

ਅੱਜ-ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਵੱਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ "Cockroach Janta Party" ਜੁਆਇਨ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਲਿੰਕ ਘੁੰਮ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਫ਼ੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੈਕ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਡਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਹੈ। ਅਜਿਹੇ ਫਰਜ਼ੀ ਲਿੰਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਗਲਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਨਾ ਕਰਨਾ। ਸਤਰਕ ਰਹੋ ਸਾਵਧਾਨ ਰਹੋ !#cockroachjantaparty pic.twitter.com/EanJrcYs6Y — Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (@Ludhiana_Police) May 22, 2026

Telegram becoming the next cyber trap

Cyber experts say Telegram groups are increasingly being used as bait to lure users deeper into scam networks linked to trending online movements like CJP.

After users click phishing links or engage with viral posts, they are often redirected to Telegram channels claiming to offer:

1. “Official membership”

2. Political discussion groups

3. Protest coordination

4. Donation drives

5. Exclusive updates or leaked content

Security researchers warn that many of these groups may actually be controlled by scammers collecting personal information, mobile numbers and financial details from users.

Some Telegram groups allegedly ask users to fill Google forms, submit phone numbers and email IDs, pay “membership fees” or “donations”, download suspicious APK files or apps and share OTPs under the pretext of verification.

This takes place as Telegram offers anonymity and large-scale broadcast capabilities, cyber criminals increasingly use it to run phishing campaigns and spread malware without easy traceability.

One click can empty bank accounts

Police officials say the scam works like a typical phishing operation but packaged around a trending political movement.

Once users click malicious links, phones can be remotely compromised and banking credentials and passwords may be stolen.

To raise awareness, Ludhiana Police released a video explaining how curiosity, political emotion or social media hype can push users into clicking dangerous links within seconds.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma urged people not to trust unknown links or get carried away by online trends. He also advised victims of cyber fraud to immediately contact the national cyber helpline 1930.

Internet searches creating opportunities for scammers

Cyber security experts say the rapid rise of the Cockroach Janta Party has created an ideal environment for scammers to exploit search traffic and public curiosity.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia said multiple websites using similar names have suddenly appeared online due to the spike in internet searches around CJP.

“Due to a sudden surge in traffic for the keyword ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, many websites with similar names have started ranking on the first page of search results. Some of these websites could belong to scammers,” he warned.

Rajaharia cautioned users against sharing personal details on Telegram groups or social media communities linked to the movement.

“Scammers may try to ask for political donations or contributions. Never share your OTP or PIN with anyone under any circumstances,” he said.

He also advised users to carefully verify website URLs before submitting forms or joining online groups.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged action against the movement’s online presence. Dipke claimed his personal Instagram account was hacked and that the group’s backup account was briefly suspended before being restored. He also said he fears arrest if he returns to India after the original CJP X account was withheld in the country amid the movement’s rapid online rise.

Screenshots shared by Dipke showed repeated failed attempts to recover his Instagram account through Meta’s verification system.