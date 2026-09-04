The Dr Azad Moopen family has increased its stake in Aster DM Quality Care by acquiring an additional 0.57% stake in the healthcare company for around Rs 350 crore.

Union (Mauritius) Holdings, owned and promoted by Dr Azad Moopen and his family, acquired 46.09 lakh equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings.

The shares were purchased on September 2 at Rs 760 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to around Rs 350.34 crore.

Moopen family’s stake rises to 24.58%

Following the transaction, the Moopen family’s shareholding in Aster DM Quality Care has increased to around 24.58%.

Aster DM Quality Care said in its regulatory filing, “The acquisition further strengthens the promoter family’s ownership interest in Dr. Moopen-led Aster DM Quality Care and underscores the Moopen family’s commitment to the company’s long term growth.”

“It also reflects the family’s confidence in the potential of the larger, integrated healthcare platform, Aster DM Quality Care, and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders,” the company added.

About Aster DM Quality Care

Aster DM Quality Care was formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India. The combined company brings together four healthcare brands — Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH. It operates 39 hospitals across 28 cities with more than 10,890 beds. The company has a strong presence across South and Central India and provides primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare services, with centres of excellence in areas including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.

Aster DM Quality Care share price

The share price of Aster DM Quality Care is currently trading flat at Rs 788.25 in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 5.59% in past one month. However, in past six months it has gained 21.31%. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Aster DM Quality Care shares has gained 30.16%.