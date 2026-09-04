Passengers travelling across parts of West Bengal, Mizoram and Assam need to check their train status before heading for the station, with separate track-related disruptions leading to multiple cancellations on September 4 and September 5.

In West Bengal, land subsidence at New Farakka (NFK) has affected train movement, leading to cancellations including the Howrah-New Jalpaigiri Vande Bharat in both directions and the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

Separately, heavy rainfall caused soil erosion along the Jamira-Bairabi section between Assam and Mizoram, impacting around 50 metres of railway track. Three trains starting their journeys on September 4 have been cancelled following the disruption.

New Farakka disruption: Check September 4 cancellations

As per the Eastern Railway updates shared on X, train services were affected because of land subsidence at New Farakka. One of the advisories mentioned that train movement had been stopped from 1:20 am.

For passengers travelling on September 4, the following eight trains mentioned by Eastern Railways have been cancelled:

Train No. Route Journey date Status 13431 Nabadwip Dham-Balurghat Sep 4 Cancelled 22301 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Sep 4 Cancelled 13063 Howrah-Balurghat Sep 4 Cancelled 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Sep 4 Cancelled 22302 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Sep 4 Cancelled 63401 Sahibganj-Malda Town Sep 4 Cancelled 63402 Malda Town-Sahibganj Sep 4 Cancelled 13173 Sealdah-Sabroom Sep 4 Cancelled

Shatabdi cancelled on September 4, two more trains affected on September 5

In a separate Northeast Frontier Railway notice lists three additional cancellations are listed because of the land subsidence at New Farakka. The 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express has been cancelled for September 4, whereas two other services have been cancelled for journeys starting on September 5.

Train No. Route Journey date Status 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express Sep 4 Cancelled 13162 Balurghat-Kolkata Express Sep 5 Cancelled 13142 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express Sep 5 Cancelled

Heavy rain hits Assam-Mizoram rail route

Passengers on the Assam-Mizoram route are facing a separate disruption after heavy downpours caused soil erosion near the railway track on the Jamira-Bairabi section.

As per the NFR official release, a patch of around 50 metres of railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi line, was impacted by soil erosion on the evening of September 3.

Train services on the affected section were temporarily suspended while repair work was taken up. NFR stated, “Necessary men and materials have been despatched to the site to commence repairs works immediately.”

Three September 4 trains cancelled on Jamira-Bairabi section

The following three trains starting their journeys on September 4 will remain cancelled:

Train No. Route Journey date Status 55668 Bairabi-Silchar Sep 4 Cancelled 13126 Sairang-Kolkata Sep 4 Cancelled 55669 Silchar-Sairang Sep 4 Cancelled

Around 900 stranded passengers: 16 buses deployed

NFR also mentioned that it arranged road transport to help approximately 900 stranded passengers heading for Aizawl from Sairang. Highlighting the arrangements made for affected passengers, the railway stated, “A total of 16 buses have been stationed at Sairang to transport the passengers to their destinations.”

Food, water and helpdesk arranged

NFR stated that light refreshments and drinking water were being provided at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations.

Dedicated helpdesks were also operationalised at Guwahati, Naharlagun, Badarpur, Lumding and Sairang to offer passengers with real-time updates, ticketing assistance and other necessary support.

Passengers can contact the following numbers for assistance and enquiries:

Lumding: 03674-263858, 263831, 265958

Badarpur: 03843-268424, 269547, 269546, 269548

The railway added that NFR was “closely monitoring the situation” and personnel were working continuously to clear the affected areas and restore normal train services at the earliest.