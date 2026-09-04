Train services hit across Bengal, Assam, Mizoram: Check cancellation details
Passengers on West Bengal, Mizoram, and Assam routes face train cancellations due to land subsidence at New Farakka and soil erosion on the Jamira-Bairabi section affecting services on September 4 and 5.
Passengers travelling across parts of West Bengal, Mizoram and Assam need to check their train status before heading for the station, with separate track-related disruptions leading to multiple cancellations on September 4 and September 5.
In West Bengal, land subsidence at New Farakka (NFK) has affected train movement, leading to cancellations including the Howrah-New Jalpaigiri Vande Bharat in both directions and the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.
Separately, heavy rainfall caused soil erosion along the Jamira-Bairabi section between Assam and Mizoram, impacting around 50 metres of railway track. Three trains starting their journeys on September 4 have been cancelled following the disruption.
New Farakka disruption: Check September 4 cancellations
As per the Eastern Railway updates shared on X, train services were affected because of land subsidence at New Farakka. One of the advisories mentioned that train movement had been stopped from 1:20 am.
For passengers travelling on September 4, the following eight trains mentioned by Eastern Railways have been cancelled:
Train No.
Route
Journey date
Status
13431
Nabadwip Dham-Balurghat
Sep 4
Cancelled
22301
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri
Sep 4
Cancelled
13063
Howrah-Balurghat
Sep 4
Cancelled
13053
Howrah-Radhikapur
Sep 4
Cancelled
22302
New Jalpaiguri-Howrah
Sep 4
Cancelled
63401
Sahibganj-Malda Town
Sep 4
Cancelled
63402
Malda Town-Sahibganj
Sep 4
Cancelled
13173
Sealdah-Sabroom
Sep 4
Cancelled
Shatabdi cancelled on September 4, two more trains affected on September 5
In a separate Northeast Frontier Railway notice lists three additional cancellations are listed because of the land subsidence at New Farakka. The 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express has been cancelled for September 4, whereas two other services have been cancelled for journeys starting on September 5.
Train No.
Route
Journey date
Status
12042
New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express
Sep 4
Cancelled
13162
Balurghat-Kolkata Express
Sep 5
Cancelled
13142
New Alipurduar-Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express
Sep 5
Cancelled
Heavy rain hits Assam-Mizoram rail route
Passengers on the Assam-Mizoram route are facing a separate disruption after heavy downpours caused soil erosion near the railway track on the Jamira-Bairabi section.
As per the NFR official release, a patch of around 50 metres of railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi line, was impacted by soil erosion on the evening of September 3.
Train services on the affected section were temporarily suspended while repair work was taken up. NFR stated, “Necessary men and materials have been despatched to the site to commence repairs works immediately.”
Three September 4 trains cancelled on Jamira-Bairabi section
The following three trains starting their journeys on September 4 will remain cancelled:
Train No.
Route
Journey date
Status
55668
Bairabi-Silchar
Sep 4
Cancelled
13126
Sairang-Kolkata
Sep 4
Cancelled
55669
Silchar-Sairang
Sep 4
Cancelled
Around 900 stranded passengers: 16 buses deployed
NFR also mentioned that it arranged road transport to help approximately 900 stranded passengers heading for Aizawl from Sairang. Highlighting the arrangements made for affected passengers, the railway stated, “A total of 16 buses have been stationed at Sairang to transport the passengers to their destinations.”
Food, water and helpdesk arranged
NFR stated that light refreshments and drinking water were being provided at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations.
Dedicated helpdesks were also operationalised at Guwahati, Naharlagun, Badarpur, Lumding and Sairang to offer passengers with real-time updates, ticketing assistance and other necessary support.
Passengers can contact the following numbers for assistance and enquiries:
Lumding: 03674-263858, 263831, 265958
Badarpur: 03843-268424, 269547, 269546, 269548
The railway added that NFR was “closely monitoring the situation” and personnel were working continuously to clear the affected areas and restore normal train services at the earliest.