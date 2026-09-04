Passengers travelling across parts of West Bengal, Mizoram and Assam need to check their train status before heading for the station, with separate track-related disruptions leading to multiple cancellations on September 4 and September 5.

In West Bengal, land subsidence at New Farakka (NFK) has affected train movement, leading to cancellations including the Howrah-New Jalpaigiri Vande Bharat in both directions and the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

Separately, heavy rainfall caused soil erosion along the Jamira-Bairabi section between Assam and Mizoram, impacting around 50 metres of railway track. Three trains starting their journeys on September 4 have been cancelled following the disruption.

New Farakka disruption: Check September 4 cancellations

As per the Eastern Railway updates shared on X, train services were affected because of land subsidence at New Farakka. One of the advisories mentioned that train movement had been stopped from 1:20 am.

ALSO READ

For passengers travelling on September 4, the following eight trains mentioned by Eastern Railways have been cancelled:

Train No.RouteJourney dateStatus
13431Nabadwip Dham-BalurghatSep 4Cancelled
22301Howrah-New JalpaiguriSep 4Cancelled
13063Howrah-BalurghatSep 4Cancelled
13053Howrah-RadhikapurSep 4Cancelled
22302New Jalpaiguri-HowrahSep 4Cancelled
63401Sahibganj-Malda TownSep 4Cancelled
63402Malda Town-SahibganjSep 4Cancelled
13173Sealdah-SabroomSep 4Cancelled

Shatabdi cancelled on September 4, two more trains affected on September 5

In a separate Northeast Frontier Railway notice lists three additional cancellations are listed because of the land subsidence at New Farakka. The 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express has been cancelled for September 4, whereas two other services have been cancelled for journeys starting on September 5.

Train No.RouteJourney dateStatus
12042New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi ExpressSep 4Cancelled
13162Balurghat-Kolkata ExpressSep 5Cancelled
13142New Alipurduar-Sealdah Teesta Torsa ExpressSep 5Cancelled

Heavy rain hits Assam-Mizoram rail route

Passengers on the Assam-Mizoram route are facing a separate disruption after heavy downpours caused soil erosion near the railway track on the Jamira-Bairabi section.

ALSO READ

As per the NFR official release, a patch of around 50 metres of railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi line, was impacted by soil erosion on the evening of September 3.

Train services on the affected section were temporarily suspended while repair work was taken up. NFR stated, “Necessary men and materials have been despatched to the site to commence repairs works immediately.”

Three September 4 trains cancelled on Jamira-Bairabi section

The following three trains starting their journeys on September 4 will remain cancelled:

Train No.RouteJourney dateStatus
55668Bairabi-SilcharSep 4Cancelled
13126Sairang-KolkataSep 4Cancelled
55669Silchar-SairangSep 4Cancelled

Around 900 stranded passengers: 16 buses deployed

NFR also mentioned that it arranged road transport to help approximately 900 stranded passengers heading for Aizawl from Sairang. Highlighting the arrangements made for affected passengers, the railway stated, “A total of 16 buses have been stationed at Sairang to transport the passengers to their destinations.”

Food, water and helpdesk arranged

NFR stated that light refreshments and drinking water were being provided at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations.

Dedicated helpdesks were also operationalised at Guwahati, Naharlagun, Badarpur, Lumding and Sairang to offer passengers with real-time updates, ticketing assistance and other necessary support.

Passengers can contact the following numbers for assistance and enquiries:

Lumding: 03674-263858, 263831, 265958

Badarpur: 03843-268424, 269547, 269546, 269548

The railway added that NFR was “closely monitoring the situation” and personnel were working continuously to clear the affected areas and restore normal train services at the earliest.