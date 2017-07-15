PMC wants Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador of Ganesh festival

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to approach cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the brand ambassador for the next month’s Ganesh festival in the city which is completing 125 years.(PTI)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to approach cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the brand ambassador for the next month’s Ganesh festival in the city which is completing 125 years. “We are planning a month-long celebrations to mark the 125 years of the Ganapati festival in the city and have made a budgetary provision of Rs 2 crore for the same,” Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak told reporters today. She said the civic body will soon organise a meeting with various Ganesh mandals in the city to chalk out the programme details. “We have also decided to approach Sachin Tendulkar to become the brand ambassador of the festival this year. We have sent a letter to state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar who in turn has written to Tendulkar requesting him to become the face of the Ganesh festival in the city this year,” the Mayor said. She said the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) was also working towards the promotion of the iconic festival which attracts visitors from various parts of the world. Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak had initiated the concept of the “Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav” — the collective communal celebration of the festival of Lord Ganesha in late 19th century in Pune. The 10-day festival culminates in a procession along the busy thoroughfares of the city, with every pandal leading the idol on a float to finally immerse it in the local rivers.