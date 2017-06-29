People spreading negative influence in name of religion: Manmohan Singh. (twitter/ANI)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while talking at an Eid Milan event today said, “We the people living in India will have to protect it by walking together shoulder to shoulder.” He did not explain the exact reference but further added, “Lessons taught to us by our laws and Constitution tell us to create an environment where we can live like brothers.” Manmohan Singh further talked about the current situation in the country and said, “People are spreading negative influences in the name of religion, I remember a song by Allama Iqbal-Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein…” (Hum Hindustan mein rehne wale tamam baashindon ko kandhe se kandha mila kar Hindustan ki hifazat karni hai….Hamare qanoon and Constitution ne hamein jo sabak diya hai,aisa mahaul paida karein,bhaichare se gale milein….Mazhab ke naam pe jo galat asar failaya ja rha hai, mujhe Allama Iqbal ki ek nazm yaad aati hai “Mazhab nhi sikhata aapas…).

Manmohan Singh was speaking just a day before launch a new taxation system that is set to dramatically re-shape the over $2 trillion Indian economy. He has been invited to the midnight event by the central government to be held at the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi, but with Congress boycotting it, Singh is not likely to occupy the seat reserved for him on the dais. Other parties that have decided to boycott the event include Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, Mayaati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the left parties.