Padmavati row: These people have already watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film; check out their reactions

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati. (Source: video grab)

Massive protests are being organised across India against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati. On Friday, the gates of famous Chittorgarh fort were blocked by a fringe group while another report suggested that gunshots were fired at the protest site too. Even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other actors associated with the film have come out and clarified that there is nothing objectionable in the movie, the outrage has only increased. Amid this chaos and debate, a special screening of the movie was organised for journalists by the producers of Padmavati. Among the viewers were renowned journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma who later shared their views about the movie.

Arnab, while speaking at his prime-time show said that Padmavati is the greatest tribute to Rani Padmavati. He said that every scene of this film is a cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati. He went on to add that when the movie will be released, Karni Sena will appear like idiots. Arnab said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should think before giving support to Karni Sena. On the other hand, Rajat Sharma said that not even a single scene of this movie is against the pride of Rajasthan or Rajputs. In his show, the senior journalist said that he can claim that after watching the movie, no one can say there is anything against the sentiments of Rajputs.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its chief were not happy with the fact that the producers were holding screenings. The CBFC has sent “Padmavati” back to the makers as the application for the certification was “incomplete”. According to the CBFC, the movie, which has triggered protests by several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his comments where he reportedly said the “so-called valourous maharajas” had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British “trampled” over their honour and were now after a filmmaker, claiming that prestige was at stake. Reacting to Tharoor’s remarks, Irani yesterday tweeted, “Did all the Maharajs (kings) kneel in front of the British? What will Jyotiraditya Scindia, Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and Amarinder Singh say on Shashi Tharoor’s comments?”