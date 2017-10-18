Padmavati rangoli row: After Karni Sena destroys artwork, furious Deepika Padukone approaches Smriti Irani

In a shocking incident, Rajasthan-based group Karni Sena on Wednesday destroyed a ‘Rangoli’ which was made with the purpose to promote Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Padmavati on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported. (Twitter/@deepikapadukone)

In a shocking incident, Rajasthan-based group Karni Sena on Wednesday destroyed a ‘Rangoli’ which was made with the purpose to promote Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Padmavati on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported. Reacting strongly to the incident, Deepika Padukone, who is playing the lead role in movie, posted a series of tweets slamming the protesters.

“Absolutely heart-breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his art work! disgusting and appalling to say the least!, (sic)” she wrote alongside the badly destroyed rangoli artwork. “Who are these people? Who is responsible for their actions? For how long are we going to let this go on?,” the actress continued. “Allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!?”

Deepika also reached out to Union Minister Smriti Irani by tagging her in one of her tweets, she wrote: “This has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani (sic)”. Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed ‘Padmavati’ has courted a number of controversies even before its release with a number of groups having issues with the content of movie. A report says that Rajput Karni Sena had earlier disrupted the shooting of the film in Jaipur by vandalizing the set and misbehaving with Bhansali.