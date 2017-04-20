Nationwide raids carried out in massive crackdown against ISIS; 6 suspects held in Delhi, Mumbai

The raids were carried out across four states after tip off by Telangana police, as per a report. (Representative image by PTI)

In a massive crackdown on ISIS module in India, raids were carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnore, according to Times Now report. It has been learned that 3 ISIS suspects were held in Delhi, the report alleges. Three suspects were also held in Mumbai and two are being questioned, the report added. The raids were carried out across four states after tip off by Telangana police, as per the report.

Last month, the government had said that a total of 75 people were arrested from different states for alleged links with dreaded terror group ISIS, as per PTI report. Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir had informed the Rajya Sabha that as per the available information, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police have arrested altogether 75 individuals for suspected links to the ISIS terror network, the report said.

Notably, of the 75 persons, 21 were arrested from Kerala, 16 from Telangana, 9 from Karnataka, 8 from Maharashtra, 6 from Madhya Pradesh, 4 from Uttarakhand, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, 4 from Tamil Nadu and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal.

Ahir had said a few incidents of unfurling of flags of ISIS by some misguided youths were noticed on different occasions in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past. “Police and public order being State subjects, the state government concerned has been directed to take appropriate action against such elements as per relevant provisions of law,” he said in a written reply.

Quoting reports of the security agencies, the minister added that a few educated youths got attracted to the ISIS ideology through social media, the PTI report indicated.

A few days ago, the NIA had moved the Bombay High Court against a lower court’s order discharging on a technical ground suspected ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed from the offence of being a terror outfits member. A division bench of justices V K Tahilramani and M S Karnik had slated the NIA appeal for hearing on June 6. The bench, however, refused to stay the proceedings going on in the case before the special NIA court, a PTI report said.

A special NIA court had in February this year discharged Majeed from being the member of a terrorist gang in violation of the section 20 of the country’s anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court had discharged him on a technical ground saying that when Majeed allegedly joined the ISIS, the outfit was not declared a terrorist outfit under the Indian law.