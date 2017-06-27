Narendra Modi US visit: Inspired by PM Modi vision for India, says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook meet MP Modi with other top CEOs of US companies in a roundtable interaction. (Twitter/Tim Cook)

Narendra Modi US visit: Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook has said that he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India, after a meet earlier today. Cook tweeted,”Great to see you again @narendramodi. We’re inspired by your vision for India and excited about what we can achieve together.” Apple in the middle of May officially began assembling iPhones in India at its Bangalore unit. The Apple’s assembly plant is located in Karnataka state and manufactures India-made iPhone SE models there. Apple’s plan for local production of iPhone’s began as a part of Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” friendly initiative last year. In a report by PTI, PM Modi during his meeting with the CEOs of top 21 American firms said that India has emerged as a friendly destination, more so with the upcoming implementation of GST beginning next month. He also asked the CEOs to invest in the country. The meeting with Tim Cook and other tech CEOs was to discuss the Indian government’s attempt to improve the country’s business climate and convince American-based companies to extend manufacturing into India.

Great to see you again @narendramodi. We’re inspired by your vision for India and excited about what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/oSR5Lat6v8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2017

In the round table interaction which included Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, he talked about the reforms undertaken by his government. PM added that the world is now focussed on India’s economy, especially in areas like manufacturing, trade and commerce, due to a young population and a rising middle-class.

PM said,”The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone were carried out by the Government of India for ease of business and minimum government, maximum governance. The growth of India presents a win-win partnership for India and the United States both. US companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that.”

PM Modi concluded the interaction by stressing upon the importance of cooperation for start-up and innovation. PM Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to begin their first-ever meeting at 1:20 am (IST) tonight.