IT firm Aditya Infrotech has approved the raising of funds worth Rs 1,500 crore via the issuance of various means of securities. The fundraising may be executed in one or more tranches, and the company’s board has proposed to issue equity shares. Following this announcement, the company’s share price rose nearly 3% in Thursday’s early trade.

The capital may be raised through a public issue or by a way of qualified institutional placement (QIPs), or any other combinations permitted under the law, subject to the approval of shareholders and the related regulatory and statutory approvals.

What number of securities will be issued?

Aditya Infrotech will issue securities aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, which will include a premium, if fixed. The decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing on August 19, published post-market hours.

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“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors (“ Board”) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 19, 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved raising of funds by way of issuance of securities through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to public issue(s) or by way of qualified institutions placement (“QIP”), and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to approval(s) of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Aditya Infrotech: Q1 FY27 result

In Q1 FY27, the company reported its standalone profit after tax at Rs 141 crore, rising sharply from Rs 31 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its standalone revenue from operations was posted at Rs 1,398 crore, jumping 91% year-on-year from Rs 731 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Aditya Infrotech share price

Aditya Inrotech’s stock was up nearly 3% in Thursday’s early trade session. Over the past month, its share price has fallen over 6%, while over the past six months, it has delivered a return of 118%.