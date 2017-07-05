Narendra Modi Israel visit: Many from Gaza disappointed over PM not visiting Palestine

We believe India has good cooperation with Palestine, and we wanted him to come to Gaza as well, says Faithi Tobail. (Image: Twitter)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his 3-day visit to Israel, a lot has been spoken about why the prime minister is not visit the nearby State of Palestine. Faithi Tobail, who owns a multimedia firm here, is highly disappointed that PM Modi will not visit the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip during his visit to the Jewish country. Speaking to Indian Express, Tobail said, “He should have come to Palestine. We believe India has good cooperation with Palestine, and we wanted him to come to Gaza as well.” Prior to this three Indian leaders including foreign minister Jasawant Singh in 2000, SM Krishna in 2012 and Sushma Swaraj in 2016, have visited to Palestine.

“India can cooperate in the field of electricity. If he had visited Palestine, we would have submitted a request to him about the scarcity of power in Gaza,” he says, pointing to the fan that doesn’t work. “Power cuts are very common in Gaza,” says Tobail, who is married to an Indian and has also stayed in Chandigarh. He now produces short films and manages websites in Gaza.

From Jerusalem, it takes around 20 minutes on a four-lane expressway to reach Erez. As per Indian Express, Tobail’s office is a taxi ride, past Palestinian immigration, controlled by Hamas. Speaking to the paper, a 25-year-old Ali Mohammad Abushbak, who wants an admission to Jamia Millia Islamia’s mass communications programme said, “It’s very sad that Modi did not come to Palestine. A lot of people believe the story of Israel, but what about the Palestine story? We are feeling discriminated by this approach of the Indian government.”

The report further quoted the Israeli officials saying that Hamas, which controls Gaza, is a terrorist organisation. Even the Israeli foreign ministry official, Mark Sofer says there is no difference between Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hamas.