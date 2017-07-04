Narendra Modi in Israel: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praises PM, says it shows our ties have reached a level of maturity

Tharoor said, “Shows our relationship has reached a level of maturity which makes it possible for us to contemplate 1st ever PM visit (to Israel).”(ANI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel visit, first ever by an Indian premier, shows that the relationship between two countries has reached a level of maturity. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, “Shows our relationship has reached a level of maturity which makes it possible for us to contemplate 1st ever PM visit (to Israel).” Tharoor, who serves as the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, termed New Delhi’s relationship with Tel Aviv as ‘very important’. He, however, cautioned that New Delhi needs to assure that its ties with Palestinians should not be affected due to the visit. “It’s very important relationship which I believe India needs to sustain while at the same time making sure it’s not at the expense of our traditional loyalty and ties with Palestinians and the Palestinian cause,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi is all set to start his visit to Israel’s later this evening on a crucial visit that’s aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi will be given a red-carpet reception by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the airport. PM Netanyahu has termed PM Modi’s visit as a “very significant step” in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a “constant upswing” according to him. “Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel, This is a historic visit to Israel.

No Indian Prime Minister has ever visited Israel and this is the further expression of the state of Israel’s military, economic and diplomatic strength,” Netanyahu had said. A lot of important issues including defence, trade, and agricultural ties will be on the agenda during the talks between to head of states.