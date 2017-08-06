Narendra Modi government misusing CBI and other agencies: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi today said Narendra Modi government was “misusing” the CBI and other agencies to target its opponents, which doesn’t augur well for democracy in the country. “A new politics is being played. Unfortunately, politics of narrow mindedness, enmity, revenge and intolerance has taken the centre stage in the last three years and an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country,” the party spokesperson told reporters here. He said the trend will prove “detrimental” to democracy in the long run. “The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing the CBI and other agencies. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar have been targeted, which is totally undemocratic and unfair,” Singhvi said, adding the Congress cannot be “cowed down” by such “threats”.

Alleging that various agencies were taking “vindictive action” against the Opposition, Singhvi asked, “Why these agencies are not taking any action against the BJP leaders…Are all the BJP leaders upright and only the Opposition is full of tainted persons?” Responding to a query, the Congress leader said the BJP’s slogan of “Congress-Mukt Bharat” is undemocratic and that the saffron party is “manifesting” it by targeting the opposition to wipe out its rivals. “This is unhealthy for democracy. I condemn this politics of revenge. The people of the country should unite and fight against this dirty game,” he added.