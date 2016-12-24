Najeeb Jung says PM Narendra Modi will take minorities along, hails him as ‘visionary’, ‘exceptional’ person

A day after a surprise step down by Najeeb Jung as the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed him as a ‘visionary’ and an ‘exceptional’ person who ‘wants to take the minorities along.’ (PTI)

A day after a surprise step down by Najeeb Jung as the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and hailed him as a ‘visionary’ and an ‘exceptional’ person who ‘wants to take the minorities along.’ The 65-year-old Jung resigned saying that he would return to academics, and also indicated his unhappiness with the AAP government of Delhi and mentioned that he had ‘distinct disagreements’ with the latter.

The meeting with the PM went about for more than an hour, but Jung declined to disclose the discussion, though he told The Indian Express that he is ‘completely convinced’ of the Prime Minister’s ‘secular values as far as Hindu-Muslim relations are concerned’. Jung said,“I believe he wants to take the minorities along.”

Backing off from suggestions of any kind of political pressure from the Centre, he said that it was his third resignation offer but he had continued earlier because the Prime Minister had asked him to carry on. Jung said he never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than Modi in his 35-year tenure as an administrator. “I have not felt any pressure from the Centre… And I have had distinct disagreements with the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD).” Though he also mentioned he will not re-consider his decision of resignation this time.

Although Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal always had locked horns with each other, on Friday Kejriwal had an hour-long breakfast meeting with Jung as well. Kejriwal said the Lt Governor had invited him to a breakfast meeting.