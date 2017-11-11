Myanmar national staying in Ajmer Dargah area, teaching children in mosques arrested by police; here is why

Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested a Myanmar national in Ajmer city for faking his identity and showing himself as an Indian citizen. (ANI)

Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested a Myanmar national in Ajmer city for faking his identity and showing himself as an Indian citizen. The man has been identified as Amaanullah who is a Myanmar national and has a refugee card. As per the report, he has been faking his identity for the last seven years. Manvendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dargah police station said, “He came via Kolkata in 2009-10. He even acquired an Aadhaar card by submitting forged documents.” The migrant, holder of United Nation refugee card, was arrested from area around Ajmer Sharief Dargah and had been living in the city for past seven years. He even acquired an Aadhar Card by submitting forged documents.

The SHO informed that the migrant had got a refugee card made in New Delhi. He later shifted to Jammu and Kashmir and took to teaching children there, reported ANI. After staying in Jammu for five months, he shifted to Ajmer in March 2010. He had been teaching children in mosques in Ajmer. The police said that by the time he acquired other identification proofs and documents that allowed him to pass off as an Indian national.

The accused has been arrested as of now and a case has been filed against him. Amaanullah has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, reported ANI. The SHO also told that the action will be taken against Amaanullah.