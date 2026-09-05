You may retire with Rs 1 crore and still find it is not enough. That is the uncomfortable reality many savers overlook when they focus on finding a “safe” investment for retirement. A fixed deposit may give you predictable returns. PPF may offer long term, tax efficient compounding. Post Office schemes may provide stability and income.

NPS is designed specifically for retirement. But the real question is not which one feels safest. It is whether the money you put away today can grow enough to support the lifestyle you will need 20 or 30 years from now.

For many Indian households, retirement saving starts with familiar products. A person may put money into PPF every year, renew FDs when they mature, buy a Post Office savings product, or contribute to NPS. These can all have a place in a financial plan.

But they do not perform the same job. PPF, FD, NPS and Post Office schemes have different return structures, lock in periods, liquidity rules and retirement uses. That difference becomes particularly important when retirement is still decades away.

The first question is not where to invest. It is how much you will need

Suppose your household spends Rs 50,000 a month today. It is tempting to think that a corpus of Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore will be enough for a comfortable retirement. But what will Rs 50,000 buy you 20 or 25 years from now? The answer depends on inflation.

India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation publishes the Consumer Price Index, which measures changes in the general level of prices paid by households. The ministry released its CPI data for July 2026 on August 12, 2026.

For a simple illustration, if your expenses rise by 6% a year, Rs 50,000 a month today would become about Rs 1.60 lakh a month after 20 years and about Rs 2.15 lakh after 25 years.

Assumed annual inflation ₹50,000 monthly expense after 20 years After 25 years 4% ₹1.10 lakh ₹1.33 lakh 5% ₹1.33 lakh ₹1.69 lakh 6% ₹1.60 lakh ₹2.15 lakh 7% ₹1.93 lakh ₹2.71 lakh

llustration only. These are calculations based on assumed inflation rates, not forecasts.

This is why retirement planning is different from simply saving money. Your investment has to do at least three things: build a large enough corpus, protect its purchasing power, and eventually provide income. That is where PPF, FDs, NPS and Post Office schemes start to diverge.

PPF: a powerful building block, but there is a ceiling

PPF is often the first product that comes to mind when a conservative investor thinks about long term savings.

The current PPF interest rate is 7.1%. PPF has a 15 year tenure and can be extended in blocks of five years. It allows an annual investment of between Rs 500 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Interest is compounded yearly.

The Rs 1.5 lakh annual limit matters when you look at PPF from a retirement perspective. Consider someone who invests the maximum Rs 1.5 lakh every year. If the current 7.1% rate were to remain unchanged and the contribution were made at the start of every year, the corpus could look like this, purely for illustration:

Investment period Total amount invested Illustrative corpus at 7.1% 15 years ₹22.5 lakh ₹40.7 lakh 20 years ₹30 lakh ₹66.6 lakh 25 years ₹37.5 lakh ₹1.03 crore 30 years ₹45 lakh ₹1.55 crore

Illustration assuming Rs 1.5 lakh invested at the beginning of every year and a constant 7.1% annual return. Actual PPF rates are notified by the government and can change.

The numbers show why PPF can be useful for retirement. They also show its limit. Even after 30 years of maximum contributions, the illustrative corpus is around Rs 1.55 crore, before accounting for what that amount will be worth in purchasing power by then.

There is another reason not to assume today’s PPF rate will hold for decades. The Department of Economic Affairs periodically notifies small savings interest rates, and its records show these rates are revised from time to time rather than fixed for the life of an account. The latest small savings revision for the current financial year was notified on June 30, 2026.

So PPF can be a strong fixed income component of a retirement portfolio. It does not need to be the entire portfolio.

FD: the attraction is certainty, but retirement is a long game

Fixed deposits solve a different problem. When you book an FD, you generally know the interest rate for that tenure, which makes planning easier for someone who does not want market risk.

The RBI’s current rates page shows bank term deposit rates of 6.00% to 6.75% for deposits of more than one year, in its latest published data as of August 6, 2026.

That looks reasonably close to the current PPF rate. But there is an important difference: a bank FD rate is fixed only for the chosen deposit period. If you book a five year FD today, you know the rate for those five years. When it matures, you do not know what rates will be on offer next. That creates reinvestment risk.

Imagine someone who needs to fund 25 years of retirement. If their strategy is simply to keep renewing FDs, the rate available at each renewal could be higher or lower than today’s. This is one reason an FD may be extremely useful for retirement without being the best tool for building the entire retirement corpus.

FD strength What the retirement investor needs to remember Predictable return for the deposit tenure The next FD may offer a different rate No equity market volatility Inflation can reduce purchasing power Multiple tenure options Money spread across FDs still needs a long term strategy Can be used to create an income ladder Interest income can have tax implications Relatively familiar and simple Long term growth may be limited if rates stay low

For someone nearing retirement, the predictability of FDs is valuable. For someone in their 20s or 30s, putting all retirement money into fixed deposits can leave long term growth short. The issue is not whether FDs are good or bad. It is what job you are asking the FD to do.

NPS: built around retirement, but the return is not guaranteed

NPS is fundamentally different from the other products here. It is a retirement-oriented, market-linked system regulated by PFRDA. Subscribers can choose pension funds and asset allocation across equity, corporate debt and government securities, within the applicable investment choices and limits.

That market exposure matters. Someone with 25 or 30 years before retirement has time to ride out multiple market cycles, so NPS can offer exposure to assets with greater long term growth potential than traditional fixed income products, although returns are not guaranteed.

The scale of the NPS system shows how significant it has become. As of August 30, 2026, PFRDA reported 2.31 crore total subscribers and total NPS assets under management of Rs 17.66 lakh crore.

There is one part of NPS retirement savers need to understand well: a corpus is not the same thing as a pension. PFRDA recently revised the exit rules for the All Citizen Model. Under the current rules, at normal exit after the applicable vesting period, a subscriber can generally take up to 80% of the corpus as a lump sum, while at least 20% must go toward an annuity. This is a more flexible split than the 60% lump sum and 40% annuity rule that applied earlier, and the regulations also set out specific options for smaller corpus sizes.

This creates an important distinction. Someone might say, “I want to build Rs 2 crore through NPS.” But the next question should be: how much of that Rs 2 crore will actually come as a lump sum, how much will go into an annuity or other permitted payout option, and how much income will that eventually produce?

That is why retirement planning has two separate stages: accumulation, where you build the corpus, and distribution, where you turn that corpus into income. NPS is designed to address both, but investors still need to understand the exit and income choices, not just the headline corpus number.

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Post Office: it is not one product

Post Office investment sounds like one category, but it covers several different schemes. India Post currently lists rates including 7.1% for PPF, 8.2% for the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), 7.4% for the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), 7.7% for the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and 7.5% for Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Post Office Time Deposit rates range from 6.9% to 7.5%, depending on tenure.

Post Office scheme Current rate What it is broadly suited to PPF 7.10% Long term savings SCSS 8.20% Senior citizen savings and income Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 7.40% Regular income NSC 7.70% Fixed term savings KVP 7.50% Long term fixed income savings Time Deposit 6.9% to 7.5% Fixed term deposits

A 35 year old saving for retirement has a different requirement from a 65 year old looking for regular income. For the younger investor, the challenge is building a large enough corpus. For the retiree, it is generating predictable cash flow without exhausting the corpus too quickly. That is why schemes such as SCSS or MIS work differently from PPF or NSC. The Post Office is best understood as a collection of savings tools, not one competing retirement product.

Now apply the same six tests to all four

Once you stop comparing only interest rates, the differences become clearer.

Retirement test PPF FD NPS Post Office schemes Long term corpus building Strong fixed income option Depends on rates over time Strong potential, market linked Depends on scheme Return certainty Rate notified periodically Fixed for chosen tenure No guaranteed return Generally fixed according to scheme Market exposure No No Yes No Inflation risk Yes Yes Yes, but growth assets can help over long periods Yes Liquidity Limited Relatively higher Restricted by exit rules Depends on scheme Retirement specific Not specifically a pension product No Yes Depends on scheme Regular income role Limited Possible Annuity and permitted payout options Some schemes specifically target income

The table shows why declaring a single winner would be misleading.

The real test: will the corpus actually be enough?

Consider someone who is 35 today, with 25 years until retirement, who currently spends Rs 75,000 a month. At 6% inflation, that Rs 75,000 becomes roughly Rs 3.22 lakh a month after 25 years.

That means the retirement calculation cannot simply be “I need Rs 1 crore.” It has to be: what will my expenses be when I retire, and how much corpus will I need to support them?

This is also why the contribution amount matters as much as the choice of product. Putting Rs 1.5 lakh a year into PPF is disciplined saving, but whether it is enough depends on the retirement target. An FD may offer a known return, but if the money has to be reinvested repeatedly for decades, the future rate is unknown. NPS may offer market-linked growth potential, but the investor has to accept market risk and understand the exit structure. A Post Office scheme may offer attractive fixed income, but its usefulness depends on which scheme is used and for which stage of retirement.

A Rs 1 crore corpus sounds like a large number, but a corpus has no meaning without a timeline and a spending requirement. If your monthly expenses have risen significantly by the time you retire, the same corpus can look much smaller in real terms. And retirement can last 20, 25 or even 30 years, which means retirees need to weigh longevity risk alongside inflation risk. The money has to last as long as you do.

A retirement plan should answer four questions: how much will I need, how much can I accumulate, how much can I safely withdraw, and how will I generate income once I stop working?

What changes at 25, 40 and 55

The answer to the PPF versus FD versus NPS question changes with age.

At 25, time is the biggest advantage

Someone starting at 25 may have 35 years before retirement. The biggest danger at this stage is not short term volatility. It is not giving the retirement corpus enough time to grow. A portfolio that relies entirely on fixed income may feel comfortable, but the investor needs to consider whether the return will be enough after inflation. This is where a market-linked product such as NPS can become relevant for an investor who understands and accepts the risks involved. PPF can supply the fixed income component, and FDs can handle nearer-term goals and liquidity.

At 40, the priority is balance

At 40, retirement may still be 20 years away, but the financial picture usually gets more complicated: children’s education, a home loan, insurance needs, parents’ financial needs, retirement savings and an emergency fund can all compete for the same rupee. Putting every available rupee into a long lock-in product may not be practical. Keeping everything in short term FDs may leave the retirement corpus too dependent on future interest rates. The solution is not one “best” product. It is matching different portions of the money to different goals.

At 55, the question shifts from growth to income

Someone approaching retirement has less time to recover from a large market fall, and needs to start planning for what happens after the salary stops. PPF, FDs and suitable Post Office schemes can play a growing role in capital stability and income planning alongside the corpus already built. For NPS subscribers, the choice between lump sum and annuity or other permitted payout options becomes particularly important.

Match the product to the job

The products can complement each other rather than compete. A person may use NPS for retirement accumulation, PPF for a stable fixed income component, and FDs for liquidity and short to medium term needs. Someone already in retirement may lean more heavily on products designed to generate predictable income. The exact mix depends on age, income, existing savings, retirement target, risk tolerance and other assets.

If your priority is… The product can potentially play this role Long term fixed income and disciplined saving PPF Predictability over a chosen tenure FD Dedicated retirement accumulation with market exposure NPS Specific fixed income or post retirement needs Relevant Post Office schemes Regular retirement income FD, selected Post Office schemes and NPS annuity or permitted payout options

Think in four buckets, not one product

Retirement money can be thought of as four buckets, and their relative sizes should shift as you move through the 25, 40 and 55 life stages above.

Growth: money that has decades to compound and needs to grow the corpus. This bucket is largest in your 20s and 30s. Safety: money meant to reduce dependence on market performance and protect part of the wealth. This bucket grows in importance through your 40s and 50s. Income: money that has to support regular expenses once employment income stops. This bucket becomes the focus from your mid-50s onward. Liquidity: money available for emergencies and unexpected expenses without disturbing the rest of the plan. This bucket stays present at every stage, though its size can shrink once the other buckets are established.

The mistake is asking one product to perform all four jobs. A retirement plan is not simply a collection of high interest rate products. It is a system in which different pools of money carry different responsibilities.

The bottom line

PPF, FD, NPS and Post Office schemes can all be useful to an Indian saver, but none of them should be judged on rate alone. The more important difference is what happens to the money before retirement, at retirement and after retirement.

A person who is 25 needs enough growth over a long horizon. A person who is 40 needs to balance competing financial goals. A person who is 55 needs to start thinking seriously about income, liquidity and protecting the corpus. Someone already retired has a different problem again: making the money last.

So before putting retirement money into PPF, FD, NPS or a Post Office scheme, ask one question: what job do I need this money to perform? If the answer is to build wealth over decades, the calculation looks different from money that needs to provide income five years from now. If the answer is to protect the corpus you have already built, it is different again. And if the answer is to generate income for the next 25 years, today’s interest rate alone will not tell you enough.

The safest looking product is not automatically the safest retirement strategy. A good retirement plan has to do something harder: build enough money, protect its purchasing power, and then make that money last.

Disclaimer: The interest rates, rules and figures mentioned in this story are based on information available from official government and regulatory sources at the time of writing. Investment returns, particularly those linked to markets, are not guaranteed. Illustrative calculations are for understanding only and should not be treated as investment advice. Readers should consider their own financial goals, risk profile, tax situation and retirement needs before making investment decisions.

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