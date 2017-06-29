Mob stops truck carrying cattle in Palani, cops resort to lathicharge; watch video

A group of people stopped a truck carrying calves on Thursday in Palani claiming that the animals were being taken for slaughter. (Video grab/ANI)

Tension was triggered in Palani town of Tamil Nadu after a dispute arose over transportation of cattle in a truck, which led police to resort to a lathicharge after the mob turned. Cops were flaying their canes with extreme ferocity to disperse the crowd and indiscriminately rained blows. A group of people stopped a truck carrying calves on Thursday in Palani claiming that the animals were being taken for slaughter. Despite the men transporting the cattle repeatedly saying that the animals were being taken for dairy purposes only, the group seized the truck and refused to budge on their claims. They took it to the local police station seeking the intervention of cops into the issue, as per an India Today report.

According to the report, the transporting of cattle between Palani and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu is a daily routine and these animals are used for various agricultural, domestic and dairy purposes. Despite this fact and claims of the men transporting the cattle, the group not only stopped and seized the truck but also blocked the road before the police station. It was followed by the sit-in of the cattle transporters in front of the police station. This affected the traffic movement adversely leading sufferings for people commuting on the route. However, the situation worsened when some miscreants came out and started pelting stones leaving several people there injured. This led the cops to resort to a lathicharge. A video of the lathicharge was also shared by news agency ANI. In a 29 second video captioned, “Clashes in Tamil Nadu’s Palani after a group seized a truck carrying calves, police resort to lathicharge” the cops are seen dispersing the crowd by beating them with sticks.

Meanwhile, the Madras HC has extended the stay on the Centre’s notification with reagard to a ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from animal markets. On Wednesday, a division bench of justices A Selvam and N Authinatha issued the orders to enable the central government reply to a PIL petition challenging the notification on the ground that it violates the basic right of an individual in relation to his or her choice of food, reported news agency PTI.