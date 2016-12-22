Missing JNU student case: Delhi HC directs lie detector test on 9 suspects in connections with Najeeb Ahmed’s disappearance

With the first year M Sc Biotechnology student’s disappearance, JNU students, along with Najeeb’s family had been protesting at the campus with claims for the arrest of the ABVP students. (PTI)

Over the ongoing investigation on JNU scholar Najeeb Ahmed’s mysterious disappearance, the Delhi High Court had, today, directed the police to conduct lie detector tests of 9 suspects allegedly having connection in the case and the matter had been adjourned till January 23rd, next year. In a status report submitted at the court, the Delhi police had stated that 560 police officials along with the dog squad had conducted search operations at the JNU campus for two days, in the presence of the missing student’s mother and brother.

Earlier, yesterday, the police, after their second day of search at the JNU campus, had said that it will conduct lie detector test on Najeeb Ahmed’s room partner Kazim. The police Crime Branch started probe. on the Najeeb Ahmed missing case, at the JNU campus from Monday.

However, the JNU students and friends of Najeeb had expressed disappointment over the police investigation citing the delay in tracing the student, who went missing after being beaten up by a mob of 20 students, most of whom were ABVP members. Najeeb’s family member had also been unsatisfied by the police probe in the case and on police claims on the missing student being depressant, his sister alleged the police for giving a direction to the case.

Najeeb went missing on October 15, a day after he had been allegedly slapped by ABVP member canvasing for the hostel elections. With the first year M Sc Biotechnology student’s disappearance, JNU students, along with Najeeb’s family had been protesting at the campus with claims for the arrest of the ABVP students and alleging the police for delayed response.