Minister demands ban on late night rave parties in Goa

Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar has demanded a complete ban on drug-ridden rave parties on beaches in the coastal state. “Our coast is infested with the sale and trafficking of drugs. There is absolutely no control over it. We need to stop it. First of all, we need to stop the rave parties and all night parties which are happening here as there is abuse of drugs in them,” Palyekar told reporters here today. He said the police was turning a blind eye to such parties which are against our culture.

“Late night parties are not part of our culture. We need not encourage them. They should be shut down immediately,” the minister said.

Palyekar represents Siolim constituency in North Goa, which has several popular beaches thronged by lakhs of tourists annually.

The minister said he had called police and instructed them to stop late night parties.

“Despite several warnings and reminders late night music goes on till 3-4 am which is creating problems not only for aged people but also to the student community who are answering Board exams,” he added.