Meet Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka, RSS strongman who has turned eyeball grabber as Karnataka elections get closer

A Congress member of the Karnataka in 2012, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the state, had described Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary as the ‘controller in chief’ of the coastal Karnataka region. Vasanth Bangera, an MLA from the region had said ”There is a chief commander in Mangalore, his authority in the district is above the district collector, the police superintendent or anybody else, his name is Kalladka. This is the story in my district, Kalladka controls the whole district”. The MLA went on to say that Kalladka is the reason why outfits such as Bajrang Dal, the Sri Rama Sene and the Hindu Jagaran Vedike have a free run in the district, the MLA added ”I entered politics four decades ago and I have never seen complete control like the one extended by Kalladka,” as reported by the Indian Express.

Kalladka, according to the report, rose through the ranks of the RSS and gained prominence after he ousted RSS veteran and his own brother-in-law Ram Bhat. Kalladka led the rallies and protests after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. Congress MLA Ramanath Rai from Bantwal told the Indian Express that he chased the RSS strongman during the protests.

Kalladka is said to be close to former Karnataka CM and state party President BS Yeddyurappa. Last month after the murder of an activist of the pro-Muslim Social Democratic Party of India for which a Bajrang Dal leader was arrested, Yeddyurappa had warned that the whole state would burn if the RSS satrap was booked for instigating the killing, according to an Indian Express report.