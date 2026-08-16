With most devices in the sub-₹25,000 segment offering a similar set of specifications, the challenge is to give buyers a reason to choose one over another. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G does that with a 6,500mAh battery, a smooth 120Hz display and a set of AI tools designed for everyday use.

The 6.74-inch IPS LCD display is one of its key features. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and animations smooth, while the 1,200-nit peak brightness helps when using the phone outdoors. The HD+ resolution is good enough for everyday tasks such as browsing, watching videos and using social media.

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The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 5G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a comfortable combination for everyday use, including browsing, streaming, social media and switching between apps. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, giving the phone a fairly current software experience.

The 50MP Sony main camera handles everyday photography well, particularly in good lighting. The camera setup is fairly basic, with the main camera supported by a 0.08MP depth/helper sensor. There is no ultrawide camera, so wider landscapes or large group shots can be a little difficult. The 5MP front camera is adequate for video calls and casual selfies.

Battery life is perhaps the biggest strength of the Z11 Lite. Its 6,500mAh battery should comfortably last a full day for most users, while 44W fast charging helps cut down charging time. The IP65 rating is another useful addition, offering protection against dust and water splashes during everyday use.

The AI features are among the phone’s more interesting additions. AI Creation can summarise PDFs, help brainstorm ideas, rewrite text and enhance notes, making it useful for students, professionals and others who use their phones for reading, writing or organising information. AI Captions can transcribe videos and speech in real time and also translate the content. This could be particularly useful in India, where users regularly consume content in different languages. Together, these features bring some practical AI functionality to everyday smartphone tasks rather than limiting AI to photography or image editing.

At ₹24,499, the Z11 Lite 5G competes with phones from brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung and realme. While these alternatives have their own strengths, iQOO’s combination of a 6,500mAh battery, 256GB storage, smooth 120Hz display and practical AI features gives the Z11 Lite 5G a strong proposition for users looking for a feature-packed phone in this price range.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD punch-hole display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

Operating system: OriginOS 6, based on Android 16

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP + 0.08MP secondary depth/helper lens; 5MP front camera

Battery: 6,500mAh battery, 44W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 24,499 (6GB+256GB)